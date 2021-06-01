PF is making a mockery of Zambian democracy – Musumali

SOCIALIST Party presidential running mate Cosmas Musumali says the truth has come out that the emperor is naked, in relation to the fear that is being exhibited by the PF.

The Socialist Party was supposed to have a full-blown campaign launch in Kasama on Saturday.

However, the government, on the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic, could not allow the event to proceed as planned.

The launch was restricted to a private home and was live streamed on various platforms.

“We were supposed to have an in-house meeting in a hall. We got all the required documentation [but] at the end, we were told not to proceed. There was no reason given behind it,” Dr Musumali, the Socialist Party general secretary, said at the downgraded launch. “One organ of the State, the police, were saying ‘the tent that you are using, close it.’ [But] the health authorities were telling us ‘you can’t close it, the COVID-19 situation does not allow that.’ These are two organs of the State contradicting each other. The truth is that it had nothing to do with the tent, it had nothing to do with the 100 people that we had invited and documented and spaced, according to the WHO guidelines.”

Dr Musumali said the truth behind the denial was that the PF government would not allow the Socialist Party to hold even a meeting in a hall or in a tent.

“They denied us that option. We are now at a home but even here we have been followed. We don’t have an audience here but still more, they are not happy with this arrangement. They are not giving us any chance!” he complained. “They are making a mockery of the campaigns, they are making a mockery of Zambian democracy, and it’s unacceptable. We are shareholders to this country we call Zambia, just as they are. They are the ruling party – they are controlling government. They have government resources [but] what is the fear?”

Dr Musumali wondered why those in the PF were exhibiting desperation ahead of the August 12 elections.

“Over the past two years, we have tried more than seven times to hold a meeting. I’m not even saying to hold a rally but a meeting in Kasama. The answer has always been a no. Today we saw that the emperor was naked!” said Dr Musumali. “The truth is coming out; it has nothing to do with COVID-19. It has to do with a government that is not sure of itself. It has to do with a government being rejected by the masses of the people of Zambia. The only way they can survive is to ensure [that] the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe are not given any political voice.”