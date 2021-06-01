PF too strong, not panicking – Kamba

KENNEDY Kamba says the PF is too strong to be scared of any opposition party.

Yesterday, The Mast published a story where Socialist Party president Fred M’membe said the ruling party was finished and its members were filled with fear, hence their resolve to stop the opposition from campaigning.

Launching his party’s campaigns virtually in Kasama on Saturday, Dr M’membe, who spoke in Bemba throughout, told the audience that the PF’s time to leave had come.

“Baletina, umwenso nawingila. But tabafike nangu kumo uno mwaka, ifyabo nafipwa; ilyashi nalipwa kuno. Abena Zambia nabeluka (They are scared. They’re filled with fear. But they will not reach anywhere this year, their time is up; it is finished for them. Zambians have woken up),” said Dr M’membe. “Uno mwaka abapina baleteka, uno mwaka abapina baleiteka. Uno mwaka abapina baleivotela. Mwabepwa pafula; mwacula pafula. Ivoteleni uno mwaka naimwe mutekeko (This year the poor will govern. This year the poor will govern themselves. This year the poor will vote for themselves. You have been deceived a lot; you have suffered a lot. Vote for yourselves this year so that you can also govern).’’

Reacting to Dr M’membe’s statement, Kamba the ruling party’s provincial chairman for Lusaka and member of the central committee, said PF had delivered development.

“For the record, it must be stated that the PF is at ease. It is not panicking whatsoever because we know that we have delivered development. We know that our candidate President Edgar Lungu and Professor Nkandu Luo are loved by the majority Zambians who are the electorates,” he said in a statement yesterday. “We want to advise opposition political leaders to begin telling their sponsors, those giving them financial support, facts that the PF is too strong and it is winning the August 12 elections. While it is not a crime to be ambitious and that dreaming is free, it is however, very important to face reality to avoid depressions and self-deceit.”

He charged that the ruling party was not in any way filled with fear.

“Reading today’s (yesterday’s) tabloid with some headline claiming the PF is finished, one wonders which Zambia some of these opposition political leaders like the Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe belong to,” Kamba added. “We would like to advise Fred M’membe to concentrate on re-organising his party and prepare for the future and stop putting up weird claims, clear hallucinations that it is finished with the PF and that the ruling party is filled with fear. There is so much development delivered to warrant a PF victory in the forthcoming elections.”

He highlighted several projects the PF “has done in various parts of the country”, affirming that victory was certain.

Kamba said such projects were the basis on which the ruling party would win convincingly.

“The roads have been improved, and this anybody can testify. The education system is being effectively managed. No child has been left behind under the education for all campaign. Teachers, nurses and various graduating professionals have been drawn closer to the people for effective delivery of social services,” he said. “The rural development delivered by President Lungu that has focused on human integral progression is unmatched and unprecedented. The health system which was the biggest challenge in rural areas has been significantly improved and decentralised with over six hundred and fifty centres. Water reticulation and water development has been improved, with aquaculture, horticulture farming strengthened to boost the family food basket. The Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is being managed effectively and farmers are happy.”

Kamba also cited flyovers constructed in Lusaka as some of the projects that would speak for the PF on August 12.

He said the PF had also created jobs in various sectors of the economy.

“There is no any other secret to PF victories apart from hard work. The PF is too strong on the ground and it is sheer hallucinations for anybody to claim that the PF will lose the elections. That is wishful thinking,” affirmed Kamba. “They say numbers don’t lie. Look at the performance of the PF in the recent by-elections in rural and urban areas. You will realise that the party has remained intact and popular with landslide victories whenever and wherever an election arose recently, including North Western Province which was considered to be opposition dominated. This is due to the fact that the PF respects and exalts the principles and values of One Zambia One Nation. Victory for the PF is guaranteed come August 12, 2021.”