Stop riding on Sata’s vision, Akafumba tells Lungu

STOP riding on Michael Sata’s vision, the only thing you have managed to do with a grade A success is contracting huge debts for Zambia, Josephs Akafumba tells President Edgar Lungu.

And Akafumba has warned of an increase of the food basket to over K10,000 per month for a family of six.

In an interview, Akafumba who is opposition NDC interim president said all the works done by the PF in the last five years were on Sata’s desk.

“The blueprint for Michael Sata is still on the Presidential desk. The only thing missing is that the man sitting there at present can’t read properly what Sata wanted,” he said. “Edgar Lungu did tell us that he has no vision so his eyesight is blurred. The only thing he has managed to do with precession, Grade A success is contracting huge debt which we are failing to service. So Mr Lungu please stop riding on Michael Sata’s vision which you can’t see or read.”

Akafumba said progressive plans for Sata have been shelved by President Lungu.

He reminded Zambians that there was machinery bought for the Pave Zambia Project, but “these are now gathering dust somewhere”.

“In Livingstone millions of paving blocks are being backed in sun and soaked in rain year-in and year-out near Villa Grounds since the death of Sata, when they could have been used to pave some driveways of schools and clinics,” he said.

Akafumba challenged the PF to tell Zambians how much extra money has been paid to complete the bus terminus and market in Livingstone.

“Mind you those projects should have been completed in 2014 or 2015, and at that time the US dollar was at K5 or so but now it is at K23 plus. So it means the cost is over three times more expensive than it would have been in 2015,” he noted. “So if it was K45 million for the bus terminus if completed in 2015, it is now K135 million. Meaning Zambian tax payers have spent an extra K90 million to finance the project.”

Akafumba warned of more increases in commodity prices.

He said the intermittent fuel shortages being experienced are a sign of a pending fuel price increase.

“I will be shocked if I don’t see the food basket for a family of six rising to over K10,000 per month in a few weeks or months before August 12. So my appeal to all Zambians is that let us show the PF that we deserve better lives. We deserve better governance, better justice system, better rule of law and a committed President who will say no to corruption and not one who peddles it,” said Akafumba.