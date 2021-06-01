This PF govt has messed up politically, economically – Chilikwazi

UPND member Costain Chilikwazi has said the August general election presents an opportunity for Zambians liberate themselves.

In an interview on Wednesday, Chilikwazi, who is former Patriotic Front Kapiri Mposhi district vice youth chairman, implored the Zambians to vote for the opposition UPND in order to become economically, politically and socially independent.

He said Zambians were yearning for a political leadership that would move them out of political and economic malaise.

Chilikwazi said the PF government, under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, had “messed up economically and politically, hence the need for all well-meaning Zambians to vote out the ruling party.”

“This PF government, under so called leadership of President Edgar Lungu has messed up economically and politically. There’s, therefore, need for all well-meaning Zambians to vote the ruling Patriotic Front out of power come August 12 general elections. The Zambian people are yearning for a political leadership that would move them out of political and economic malaise,” he said. “It is for reason, therefore, that I am urging all the Zambian citizens to vote for the UPND so that they become economically, politically and socially independent. And the August general election presents an opportunity for Zambians liberate themselves.”

Chilikwazi further charged that the PF administration had failed Zambians.

He said the Zambians should not make a mistake “of voting the failed Patriotic Front regime back into power.

“They have failed economically…they have proved to be failures politically and socially. Look at the US dollar rate against the Zambian Kwacha today! The PF government has failed to address the people’s plight, where the majority citizens are living in abject poverty and most families are living on a one US dollar per day. Under the PF government, people in this country are failing to have three decent meals per day. They have failed in all areas. Therefore, the Zambian citizenry should not make a mistake of voting the failed Patriotic Front regime back into power. We cannot afford to have a bunch of failures in government again,” said Chilikwazi.