Catholics have all it takes to engage in peace building – Archbishop Chama

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has observed that efforts to bring about a peaceful Zambia cannot bear much fruit if those who want to take part in peace building don’t have what it takes.

ZCCB president Archbishop Ignatius Chama says people cannot go into peace building without knowing their roles and the place they would occupy in the process and the driving rationale.

Speaking when he opened a ZCCB peacebuilding Webinar which attracted a wide range of participants from all the Catholic Dioceses in Zambia on Monday, Archbishop Chama also said the Catholic Church had all it took to involve itself in peace building.

“But we need from time to time to remind ourselves to brush up and dust up our old positions so that our responses to the needs of the Church being a peace builder are relevant to the Kairos [the right time to do the right thing],” he said. “I see this workshop as a moment of revisiting and time turning our roles as a Church that is fully involved in peace building as well as brushing up strategies that will equip us in being peacemakers.”

Archbishop Chama urged participants to prepare the ‘labourers’ for peacemaking in Zambia, and that their efforts be supported by the power of God so that the agents of peace building may become effective drivers and mediators of peace.

The workshop which ends on Thursday is being held under the theme: ‘Towards Peaceful Zambia – The Role of the Church’.