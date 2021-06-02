Create environment for people to participate in development, CSPR urges public workers

THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction in Southern Province has urged public workers to create a conducive environment for people in rural areas to participate in development.

Opening a public interface meeting for government workers and villagers in Siankope area in Chief Cooma’s chiefdom, CSPR Southern Province coordinator Edna Kumwenda said effective development can only happen when citizens take part in the process.

“Public workers must create a conducive environment for people in rural areas to participate in the development of their places,” she said.

Kumwenda observed that people in rural areas were not up to date with the development happening in their own areas because those in public offices were not creating a conducive environment for them to participate or give feedback

And Mary Chisanga, an agriculture officer, urged farmers to take ownership of the Farmer Input Support Programme.

“We have heard your cries about FISP but the people stealing are among yourselves who register ghost names and cooperatives. Why do you register people that don’t qualify to get inputs? FISP must be conducted in a transparent manner where you villagers can access the names of those registered to scrutinise if they qualify or if they don’t exist,” she said.

Chisanga disclosed that those heading cooperatives in rural areas were the ones conniving with officers to register fake names that disadvantage intended beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, a human resource officer from the Ministry of General Education said communities had a role to play in improving the education sector in the country.

“The country can only change if people take education seriously, so encourage your children to go to school,” said Solomon Mudenda.

And headman Siakacila wondered why the government had resumed the social cash transfer programme with the general elections around the corner when all along nothing had been happening.

In response, social welfare officer Ausman Mangwato admitted that the programme was temporarily halted in 2019 following challenges that arose but said everything had been resolved.

“It is not about elections that we have resumed this programme but it’s about the need to respond to challenges facing the elderly,” said Mangwato.

Senior headman Siampekema wondered why there were no drugs in health facilities despite the government encouraging people to go to hospitals instead of relying on traditional medicine.

In response, Tolbert Shaba, an officer from the health department said sometimes the issue of drugs was beyond health facilities.

“It is the wish of government that all drugs must be available in health facilities but sometimes we are let down in the supply chain process, as you know that we don’t manufacture drugs in the country,” said Shaba.