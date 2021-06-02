Kalaba launches presidential bid in Livingstone

[By Chambwa Moonga in Livingstone]

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba yesterday launched his campaign for the Republican presidency in Livingstone, with an emphatic reminder to would-be voters, about the harsh cost of living.

The launch of the campaign, in form of a meandering roadshow, started in the sprawling Maramba township around 10:00 hours.

Actually, hundreds of merry DP supporters, who gathered just after the Kebby Musokotwane Toll Plaza on the Lusaka-Livingstone road, walked with Kalaba the full mile – around the city.

From St Raphael’s Secondary School, Kalaba and his supporters walked into Mbita, Maramba until he reached Libuyu market.

At Libuyu market, he climbed onto the van that was mounted with earsplitting loudspeakers and briefly spoke to marketeers and others around.

“Who has ever received any kind of empowerment from the government in this market?” Kalaba asked, before his voice was watered down with kulibe (no one) response.

“Look at how everything has become too costly! Families here in Livingstone are struggling to afford to buy a bag of mealie meal, a 750 ml of cooking oil, and even soap. What kind of a government is this? Lekeni baleya (let them go) pa (on) August 12.”

Kalaba reiterated that those in the PF have destroyed Zambia.

“On August 12, wake up early in the morning and go and vote for the DP. Our symbol is the key,” he said.

From Libuyu market, Kalaba’s convoy headed back into Maramba, then Linda, until the central business district (CBD).

In town, DP supporters loudly walked to Dambwa township.

There, Kalaba spoke to his followers, who had now walked for over six hours.

“We have started our campaign. But we’ll end here today. I’m leaving you with an instruction to sustain this campaign so that come August 12, DP wins these elections,” he urged. “We shall not fear any person. But if you people of Livingstone are going to front fear, lwenu (it’s up to you).”

Kalaba underscored that Livingstone residents should join hands with the rest of Zambians to entrust him with the presidency of the country so that: “we can work to improve your welfare.”

“You can’t have a country where there is no youth empowerment of any kind. Right now, youths here in Livingstone and everywhere else are jobless. And even being employed to work as an AirtelMoney booth attendant is now a matter of great luck,” noted Kalaba. “This country has been destroyed with poor leadership and we must change government this August and vote for the DP, Harry Kalaba and Leonard Matoka should be voted for as your MP here in Livingstone.”

Today, Kalaba continues wooing votes at various points within Southern Province.