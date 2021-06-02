SP the only party with clearly defined agenda for peasants, says Kitwe maid

A KITWE maid Agnes Nachilima believes the Socialist Party is the only party with a clearly defined agenda for peasants such as herself.

Nachilima of the famous Kitwe’s Kapoto shanty compound said in an unsolicited interview that although she was not educated enough, she was able to read what political parties contesting in the August 12 elections and concluded that Dr Fred M’membe’s led Socialist Party was the party of choice for her and other marginalised classes in society.

Nachilima said the ruling Patriotic Front had something close to what the Socialists stood for but had not clearly mentioned classes by name like garden boys, maids and all peasant classes of society.

“Ifwe mwandini tulefwafye ukukoselesha ba M’membe pantu nangu tatwasambilila tuleshako ukubelenga ifintu ifi. Muli ifi ifipepa fya manifesto yabo balatulumbulamo ati bonse twalikwatamo ulubali mukuteka. Elo nangu bali pa radio balalandapo pali ifwe ba maid, ba Garden boy, peasant farmers na bacushi bonse. Nga nshi votele pa Socialist ninshi niba PF nabo balalandako fimo ati being pro-poor but tabalumbula ngefi ba Socialist batulumbula. We feel proud elo kuti naebafye bonse abanandi balekutikisha ifyo ifilonganino ifi filelanda ukucila ukulasendwafye no mwela (We just want to encourage Dr M’membe because even if we are not educated, we try to read various pieces of literature and his party manifesto which says even us peasants like maids, garden boys have a role to play in the Socialist [Party] including all the poor of the poorest. If I don’t vote for socialists, I can vote for the PF because they also say something like a pro-poor party but they have not mentioned our classes definitively like the Socialist Party has done. We feel proud to be mentioned by name. And I can only tell my colleagues to pay particular attention to what these political parties stand for than to just follow the wind),” she said as her colleague, Agnes Mulela, a vegetable street vendor chipped in; “nangu ni launch yabo bena bakwatile ku Racecourse ku mwesu not kuma Freedom Park ukuya abandalama (even the launch of the party was done in Rescourse, our residential area not Freedom Park where the rich go).”