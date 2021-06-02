The poor are right advocates of socialism, says Aggephrey

VOTE for yourselves and govern because you know how it is like to be poor, Socialist Party Livingstone parliamentary candidate Brill Aggephrey tells villagers.

Aggephrey who has taken his door-to-door campaign into rural Livingstone, told Simoonga and Nsinde villagers that they should act like defenders in a football team.

“Mwabamvela bamene bachaya bola, bakamba ati umutali pa mutali, umwipi pa mwipi (have you heard the footballers, they say the tall on tall ones, the short on a short one) that is the way we should behave. The poor for the poor, because the poor are the majority voters and more often we as poor people have voted for the rich,” he said. “After being elected the rich forget the poor, but not this time. Vote for yourselves because you are the majority. Vote for the poor and govern. When you send a poor man to fetch water he does not resist but if you send a rich man he will think you are fooling him and he will refuse.”

Aggephrey informed the villagers that a revolution to get rid of capitalism has begun.

He said the poor are the right advocates of socialism because they have witnessed the rich become richer while they plunged into poverty annually.