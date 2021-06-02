There are many former leaders more guilty than Kabanshi, says Moyo

THERE are many former leaders out there who are more guilty than Emerine Kabanshi, says Joseph Moyo.

But Moyo says by choking the lives of poor and suffering, former community development and social welfare minister Kabanshi’s actions were inexcusable and intolerable.

Reacting to Kabanshi’s sentencing to 24 months simple imprisonment, Moyo who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) said his foundation holds women in high degree of respect and is always expectant of them conducting themselves in a manner above board wherever they serve.

“We also know that while she (Kabanshi) was jailed, there are many former leaders out there who are more guilty than her,” Moyo said.

He however, cautioned all women that have been adopted by various political parties that should they win they must know that it’s all about service and ‘service only.’

“They should never expect to drive careless in the leadership lane and expect a free pass on the road on account of being women. Morality in leadership is all what Zambians expect. Sin can’t come in portion like chips, from small, medium, large and jumbo. Sin is sin,” Moyo said. “We are saddened with the sentence especially at a time we continue to advocate gender parity in all sectors across Africa including Zambia. Her conviction is a stain to the campaign for more women inclusion in major decision making bodies. It’s always been our belief that more women will mean less evils.”

He added that TAWF does not condone what she did in her position as minister.

Moyo said Kabanshi’s actions, “resulted in the worsening of the suffering of the poorest of the poor who deserved her above board dedication in serving them and mitigating their pain through her ministry which was responsible for dispersing the very meager, but important monthly stipends which she deliberately choked.”

He said TAWF had a duty to stand with the poor who can never speak for themselves.

“However, we at the same time wish to state the following: We empathise with her situation as a human being – a woman, a mother, citizen of planet earth and above all else a citizen of the Republic of Zambia,” said Moyo. “She has a family which did not choose to be in the situation they have found themselves in. We can’t be a carnivorous society that eats all on its path. Even those that have erred must be treated with humane and dignified way. We must be sensitive of the fact that she has a family.”