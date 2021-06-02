Victims of the situation

Intervening in the matter of medical doctors’ plight, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the new law on Cyber Security and Cyber Crime has made the Zambia Police’s work easier.
“The public may wish to know that the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) last Friday suspended the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president, Dr Brian Sampa, from practicing as a medical doctor with immediate effect for the next three months pending investigations and hearing into his conduct as a medical doctor. The terms of conditions of the suspension are that during the next three months, Dr Sampa will not be allowed to perform duties as a medical doctor and to participate in any activity related to his profession until the matter has been fully investigated and heard accordingly.
This was a directive from the Health Professions Council of Zambia for Dr Sampa to comply with,” says Kanganja. “However, the police have observed that this, notwithstanding, Dr Sampa has continued to address Zoom meetings as RDAZ president. This behaviour is in contravention of the conditions for Dr Sampa’s suspension which are in line with the health professions Act number 24 of 2009, Section 19 (4). I therefore wish to warn Dr Sampa that his continued disregard of this condition of his suspension is illegal. Should he not desist, the police will move in to effect an arrest on him. This should also serve as a warning to all those attending Dr Sampa’s meetings on a zoom platform because they will be picked up for attending an illegal meeting. As police, we have enough capacity to follow up on all those attending the said Zoom meetings. The new law on Cyber Security and Cyber Crime has made our work easier in this regard. Soon we will release statistics on cases and nature of matters that we have dealt with using the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Law.”
Without arguing the reasons leading to the HPCZ decision to suspend Dr Sampa, we note that the government has publicly advanced the need for doctors not to withdraw labour because they are essential workers.
If the government appreciate that medical personnel are essential workers, why is it that this sector’s plight is not given the due attention? For how long have medical personnel cried for better conditions of service – from salaries, allowances to better equipment to aid their work? How many times have we seen this PF government, in its kneejerk reaction, find millions of kwacha to buy-off a segment of society whom it feels they should not alienate because its vote is essential! What followed the ‘disgruntled’ youths’ protest? K30 million ‘empowerment fund’!
And when doctors threaten a go-slow for unfulfilled pledge it’s suspensions and a promise to dismantle their dues in instalments! But it is generally agreed that, “Amongst the various activities performed by trade unions is the betterment of the position of their members in relation to their employment. The aim of such activities is to ensure that all the clauses of the hiring and psychological contract are respected. When the union fails to accomplish these aims through collective bargaining and negotiation, in extreme conditions they adopt drastic measures in the form of go-slow, strike, boycott, work sabotage etc. to make the management react and reconsider their requests. Hence, these functions of the trade unions are known as militant or fighting functions.”
So, we really find the harsh treatment of Dr Sampa and group ironical – high-handed. May be Kanganja is not knowledgeable of the roles and obligations of unions? For some time now when police went out of its way maiming and shooting down innocent citizens, we thought an invisible political hand or hands were at play! Now that most of these hands are lying low seeking reelection, Kanganja has come out in the open with a hardliner’s playbook. He’s his own man. True to what has been obtaining in the last five, six years or so, his application and maladministration of the public order Act is in plain sight – it is no longer disguised!
It knows no boundaries and he will do it to achieve the aims and objectives of the appointing authority!
Now he’s applying the powers of his office on medical doctors and opposition politicians with equal intensity- literally closing the little civic space there was for those with opposing views! Where to Zambia?
So Lucky Dube was right in his song, Victims – “…Bob Marley said
How long shall they kill our Prophets
While we stand aside and look
But little did he know that
Eventually the enemy will stand aside and look
While we slash and kill our own brothers
Knowing that already
They are the victims of the situation,
Still licking wounds from brutality
Still licking wounds
From humiliation,
She said these words and the wrinkles on her face became perfect trails for the tears and she said,
We are the victims every time,
We’ve got double trouble every time,
We are the victims every time,
We’ve got double trouble every time…”
But Kanganja should know that he is overstepping his jurisdiction. Dr Sampa is a member of the Health Professions Council of Zambia, a body that is dealing with his conduct administratively. If Dr Sampa defies their suspension, it’s them to deal with him, not Kanganja. Kanganja’s partisan nature will land him in serious problems very soon. We know that his appointing authority Edgar Lungu has given him the last chance but this is not how Kanganja should save his skin.
Intervening in the matter of medical doctors’ plight, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the new law on Cyber Security and Cyber Crime has made the Zambia Police’s work easier.
“The public may wish to know that the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) last Friday suspended the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president, Dr Brian Sampa, from practicing as a medical doctor with immediate effect for the next three months pending investigations and hearing into his conduct as a medical doctor. The terms of conditions of the suspension are that during the next three months, Dr Sampa will not be allowed to perform duties as a medical doctor and to participate in any activity related to his profession until the matter has been fully investigated and heard accordingly.
This was a directive from the Health Professions Council of Zambia for Dr Sampa to comply with,” says Kanganja. “However, the police have observed that this, notwithstanding, Dr Sampa has continued to address Zoom meetings as RDAZ president. This behaviour is in contravention of the conditions for Dr Sampa’s suspension which are in line with the health professions Act number 24 of 2009, Section 19 (4). I therefore wish to warn Dr Sampa that his continued disregard of this condition of his suspension is illegal. Should he not desist, the police will move in to effect an arrest on him. This should also serve as a warning to all those attending Dr Sampa’s meetings on a zoom platform because they will be picked up for attending an illegal meeting. As police, we have enough capacity to follow up on all those attending the said Zoom meetings. The new law on Cyber Security and Cyber Crime has made our work easier in this regard. Soon we will release statistics on cases and nature of matters that we have dealt with using the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Law.”
Without arguing the reasons leading to the HPCZ decision to suspend Dr Sampa, we note that the government has publicly advanced the need for doctors not to withdraw labour because they are essential workers.
If the government appreciate that medical personnel are essential workers, why is it that this sector’s plight is not given the due attention? For how long have medical personnel cried for better conditions of service – from salaries, allowances to better equipment to aid their work? How many times have we seen this PF government, in its kneejerk reaction, find millions of kwacha to buy-off a segment of society whom it feels they should not alienate because its vote is essential! What followed the ‘disgruntled’ youths’ protest? K30 million ‘empowerment fund’!
And when doctors threaten a go-slow for unfulfilled pledge it’s suspensions and a promise to dismantle their dues in instalments! But it is generally agreed that, “Amongst the various activities performed by trade unions is the betterment of the position of their members in relation to their employment. The aim of such activities is to ensure that all the clauses of the hiring and psychological contract are respected. When the union fails to accomplish these aims through collective bargaining and negotiation, in extreme conditions they adopt drastic measures in the form of go-slow, strike, boycott, work sabotage etc. to make the management react and reconsider their requests. Hence, these functions of the trade unions are known as militant or fighting functions.”
So, we really find the harsh treatment of Dr Sampa and group ironical – high-handed. May be Kanganja is not knowledgeable of the roles and obligations of unions? For some time now when police went out of its way maiming and shooting down innocent citizens, we thought an invisible political hand or hands were at play! Now that most of these hands are lying low seeking reelection, Kanganja has come out in the open with a hardliner’s playbook. He’s his own man. True to what has been obtaining in the last five, six years or so, his application and maladministration of the public order Act is in plain sight – it is no longer disguised!
It knows no boundaries and he will do it to achieve the aims and objectives of the appointing authority!
Now he’s applying the powers of his office on medical doctors and opposition politicians with equal intensity- literally closing the little civic space there was for those with opposing views! Where to Zambia?
So Lucky Dube was right in his song, Victims – “…Bob Marley said
How long shall they kill our Prophets
While we stand aside and look
But little did he know that
Eventually the enemy will stand aside and look
While we slash and kill our own brothers
Knowing that already
They are the victims of the situation,
Still licking wounds from brutality
Still licking wounds
From humiliation,
She said these words and the wrinkles on her face became perfect trails for the tears and she said,
We are the victims every time,
We’ve got double trouble every time,
We are the victims every time,
We’ve got double trouble every time…”
But Kanganja should know that he is overstepping his jurisdiction. Dr Sampa is a member of the Health Professions Council of Zambia, a body that is dealing with his conduct administratively. If Dr Sampa defies their suspension, it’s them to deal with him, not Kanganja. Kanganja’s partisan nature will land him in serious problems very soon. We know that his appointing authority Edgar Lungu has given him the last chance but this is not how Kanganja should save his skin.