WE’LL GO TO QATAR – MWILA

NATIONAL football team striker Brian Mwila has expressed optimism that Chipolopolo will qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

FAZ has lined up three international friendlies where Chipolopolo will face Senegal, Benin and Sudan.

National team coach Milutin Sredojević assembled a 36-man squad last week, which saw the inclusion of foreign based players of Zambian descent and the team has since left for Senegal.

And Mwila who has also expressed happiness with competition in camp, adds that the team will work very hard to qualify.

Mwila made his return to the national team after recovering his form.

“We failed to qualify for the Africa cup but we as players we are looking forward to qualify to the World Cup for the first time. It’s something that we have been trying to push as players and we will do our best,” said Mwila in an interview yesterday.

‘’The camp is okay and everyone is focused. We are trying to push so that we can do something positive when we go to Senegal. I am impressed with the performance of the new guys that have come. They are doing their best to get a position in the team, so the competition is just okay. These friendlies are very important to us. To some people they may think that they are just friendlies but to us they are very important because they will give us a platform to the coming games such as the World Cup qualifies; and it’s from here that we have to start.”

His counterpart Collins Sikombe said the friendlies would greatly help the national team prepare for the September world cup qualifiers.

He said such friendless would also motivate most of the local players to work extra hard ahead of the qualifiers.

“I want to thank God for making possible for me to be called at the national team because it’s not easy. There is a lot of competition because everyone wants to be at the national team and it’s not easy but it’s how you perform at the club that can earn you a position at the national team,” said Sikombe.

“These friendlies are very important because they are the ones that will show us that we are ready or not. These are not friendlies but preparation for the World Cup and these friendlies are also motivating us local players. The games we have in September are not easy but, on my side, I will continue working hard so that come September, I will still be part of the team.”