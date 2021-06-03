ECZ, ZP LEVEL PLAYING FIELD…it’s unacceptable for candidate Lungu to set rules of contest -TIZ

MAURICE Nyambe says President Edgar Lungu must not lose sight of the fact that he is also a candidate in the August 12 election.

Nyambe, the Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director, also reminds the PF, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Zambia Police that a level playing field is the foundation for a free and fair election, and that they must strive to create such an environment.

In its fifth update from the 2021 elections project, which is issued every Tuesday, Nyambe laid bare his worry at the covert decree by President Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, to ban campaign rallies ahead of the August elections.

The ban was announced at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 26.

But the TI-Z argues that the President’s directive interferes with the work of the ECZ, “whose mandate is to set the rules for how the electoral process should be managed.”

“As much as the President is Head of State, he must not lose sight of the fact that he is also a candidate in the 12th August election, and it is unacceptable for him to set the rules of a contest in which he himself is an interested participant,” Nyambe said. “Let us remember that the ECZ already gave guidance on how political parties should campaign and advised that parties should consider not holding rallies. How will future guidance given by the ECZ be taken seriously if the President is allowed to disregard that guidance and to set the rules of engagement himself?”

The TI-Z urged President Lungu that going forward in the ongoing campaigns, he should show Zambians: “less of examples of his power but more of the power of his examples.”

“We urge him to lead by example in contributing to the creation of a level playing field, which will ultimately contribute to enhancing the integrity of our electoral process, the 12th August elections in particular,” he noted.

Nyambe added that “we also wish to remind the PF, ECZ and the Zambia Police Service that a level playing field is the foundation for a free and fair election.”

“They must do everything in their power to create that level playing field,” Nyambe said.

He, however, indicated that the TI-Z was not oblivious to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the need for all citizens to do everything they could, to reduce the risk of transmission.

Nyambe reminded opposition political parties that they had the responsibility and obligation to protect their supporters and to ensure they do everything in their power to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The TI-Z also commented on the constitutional right to petition electoral nominations, and specifically picked on for condemnation Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba who issued a wild and threatening statement against lawyer John Sangwa.

Sangwa is the lawyer for the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), an organisation that has petitioned in the Constitutional Court President Lungu’s third term bid.

“TI-Z recognises this constitutional right of Mr John Sangwa SC, Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and others, in petitioning the nomination of President Lungu as a presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections,” Nyambe noted. “We therefore condemn the statement that was issued by the PF Lusaka Province chairperson, Mr Kennedy Kamba, against State Counsel Sangwa for merely exercising his constitutional right.”

Meanwhile, Nyambe pointed out that many issues to do with inmates voting on August 12, and politicians going to campaign in correctional facilities thereof, has not been adequately addressed and therefore remain imprecise.

He fears that such limitations would potentially reduce the integrity and transparency of the prison vote.

“This has created skepticism among political parties. We therefore urge the ECZ and the Zambia Correctional Service to provide more clarity on these issues in order for there to be assurance about the integrity of the electoral process, in relation to the prison vote,” he said.

“We also noted from our analysis that the amended Act has extensively focused on the polling day while neglecting to make adequate provision for the campaign period.”

Nyambe said it was not enough for an electoral candidate to merely deliver or distribute campaign materials in prisons.

“There is need to allow candidates and their teams to explain their manifestos to the prisoners through campaigns. The mechanisms for doing that are not clearly spelt out, and the potential for malpractices to occur is therefore high,” explained Nyambe, stressing that the TI-Z continues to urge all stakeholders in the electoral process to conduct themselves with civility and respect. “The history of election campaigns in Zambia is littered with undesirable elements such as violence, tribalism, and electoral corruption, and it is our hope that all those will be avoided as we head towards 12th August.”

The purpose of the 2021 elections project updates, according to Nyambe, is to highlight the positive and negative observations that the TI-Z is making about different aspects of the electoral process, ahead of the August 12 vote.