Elections bring a lot of anxiety, says Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says elections bring a lot of anxiety.

Vice-President Wina is on the Copperbelt to ‘tour developmental projects’, interact with the traditional leaders, the clergy and PF members.

She is also introducing PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo to the voters.

“Elections bring a lot of anxiety, but we should ensure that we maintain peace and love. During the campaigns, let us carry out safe and manifesto-based campaigns instead of hate speech and violence,” she said.

Vice-President Wina urged youths from PF and the opposition to form joint youth conflict management committees as a way of monitoring anti-social conduct.

She said it was important to remain patriotic and ensure unity and peace prevailed.

“I am pleased to see all political parties in emulating President Edgar Lungu have appointed women as vice-presidents or running mates. We have some political leaders masquerading as economic fixers, only President Lungu can fix it because he has seen Zambia and knows it from 2016 till now with much challenges, natural and man-made disasters,” said Vice-President Wina. “He is working and worked to secure 16,000 jobs, even with the mines, Mopani and KCM. And more jobs will be created, making the future bright. [With] prices of copper on the international market [rising], the country is destined for a better future. The President has diversified the economy. We will be a fish exporter in the next two years or so, soya beans on line as well. Clear signs that the economy is on a positive trajectory.”

Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe assured the Vice-President that the province was calm.

Nundwe was full of confidence that President Lungu would retain the seat, adding that the campaigns have so far been peaceful.

“We have distinctive projects such as the airport at 92 per cent and [we are] expected to employ over a thousand people. The Kafulafuta dam also… 80 kilometres of township roads in process, agriculture doing well as farmer inputs are on time and hence we wait for a bumper harvest,” said Nundwe.