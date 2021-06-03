FOLA promises to aid Keembe residents

FOUNDATION of Life Africa (FOLA) has promised to continue supplementing government’s efforts in the provision of quality health care and education in rural parts of Zambia.

And Senior Chief Chitanda of the Lenje speaking people of Central Province has advised medical personnel not to give up on their duty if faced with challenges.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for Chitanda Mini Hospital, FOLA country representative Kanyata Mukelabai said his organisation meant business when it comes to provision of social services to the people.

Mukelabai said he knew the feeling of losing a loved one to a treatable condition due to lack of facilities.

“We recently registered our organisation as Foundation of Life Africa because we want to go further out there, beyond our borders and provide the needed services to humanity and I must mention that we mean business…. We are embarking on a number of projects for both construction of classroom blocks at various schools and at clinics, either upgrading or rehabilitating them,” he said.

“I lost a pregnant sister who died on a motor bike in rural Kabwe on her way to a hospital. This happened because the clinic where she went to deliver from, they failed to handle her situation and referred her to Kabwe General Hospital and she died before she could get there and as we do this groundbreaking ceremony, I am happy to know that such cases will not happen in this area.”

And Chitanda said the construction of the mini hospital was a source of joy for him and his subjects.

“You have seen us dancing and singing because we are very happy for this gesture from FOLA. We don’t know how to thank you but I want to ask the community to guard it jealously,” said Chitanda.

“And I wish to appeal to you health personnel here present, please be long to anger, some patients will come with tempers flaring but please treat them still. If they cause a lot of confusion just inject them with sleeping medicines and they rest but remember that your job is all about saving lives.”

And speaking on behalf of health providers, Chitanda Rural Health Centre clinical officer Steven Muntanga said it was heart breaking to record death from a treatable ailment.

“It is sad to see someone die in your care with a condition that can be easily dealt with given the right equipment and it is for this reason that I want to thank FOLA for this project because as they have mentioned, it shall be fully equipped with machinery for scanning and we shall guard it jealously so that we can pass it on to the generation yet to come,” said Muntanga.

The works at the site are expected commence this month and once completed, people from the surrounding 72 settlements would no longer have to travel to Liteta General Hospital for treatment.