IBA sounding like a political party in power – Ngoma

THE Media Liaison Committee (MLC) has expressed displeasure with the manner in which the IBA is treating Muvi Television.

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has of late been hard on the Lusaka private television station after it separately featured two opposition leaders, Alex Mulyokela and Chilufya Tayali on it’s the Assignment Programme.

IBA has since given a last warning to Muvi Television.

But the MLC feels that the IBA is behaving like a political party in power.

“The MLC is therefore shocked that IBA would get worked over by Muvi TV’s choice of guests to their political programmes during this campaign period when the same regulator has not complained when the same media institution has been featuring PF cadres including former ministers who have made similar sentiments on their political opponents,” chairperson Enock Ngoma noted. “Which part of the IBA Act empowers the institution to choose guests for radio and television stations? We feel that IBA is now going outside its mandate by sounding like a political party in power. It is obvious that following the two warnings against Muvi TV, the next step that IBA wants to take is either suspension or withdrawal of the station’s operating licence.”

Ngoma dismissed IBA’s claim that Muvi TV has not been professional in its operations.

He questioned the composition of the IBA board, adding that it is the reason the institution has never been fair to media institutions.

“We beg to differ on the characterisation of Muvi TV’s performance as being below the IBA standards of journalism. With due respect to the eminent persons on the IBA Board, we are aware that the IBA Board has no practicing journalist and that the Board chairperson is also not a journalist,” Ngoma added. “And this to us means that some decisions might not be in the best interest of the media, but the Board itself and those who appointed it. Sister Beatrice Mwansa, an academician in media studies and Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga are also Board members and the only journalists, though retired.”

He vowed to continue pushing for the restoration of an appointments committee in the IBA Act as was originally crafted in 2002.

Ngoma said IBA has never been professional in their conduct towards private media institutions.

“The MLC is demanding that even as we all desire to see a professional media in Zambia, it is equally imperative that regulatory authorities such as the IBA should also be professional. It is not good to point at a speck in someone’s eye when you are carrying logs in your eyes,” he said. “To this effect, the MLC shall continue advocating the repeal of the IBA Act so that an Appointments Committee is restored to be appointing board members rather than the current situation where the minister appoints. If the IBA wants to ensure professionalism in the media, it is important that they do this fairly rather than seemingly targeting certain media houses for closure.”

Ngoma also questioned the authority IBA was using to choose guests for Muvi Television.

“We have followed with keen interest happenings at IBA in relation to Muvi TV and we wonder what authority the IBA is using when they say that Muvi TV should not have provided media space to opposition party presidents Alex Mulyokela and Chilufya Tayali,” Ngoma said. “We say so because lesser political party cadres without titles from the ruling party have been featured before on various radio and TV stations, and IBA has remained quiet on all occasions. We do not support anything short of a professional media but we are not for the idea of closing down some media houses because they invite guests that are critical of the ruling party or the government of the day.”

He said it would not be good for the IBA to continue letting PF members say anything against their opponents on any radio or television station without being reprimanded by the regulator.

“We do not want to see a situation where those from the ruling party are free to say whatever they want and the media house is not penalised by IBA. In the case of Mr Tayali, we are reliably informed that before being warned, the TV station was in the process of inviting all those that were mentioned during the interview for their right to reply,” he said. “The MLC would also like to see that the media is maximising the available space by offering it to political parties to advertise their campaign messages for them to generate the much-needed revenue to buy or repair equipment and remunerate their employees well. The IBA should be in the forefront of promoting a media environment where media houses operate smoothly without any fear and manage to generate resources to sustain their operations.”

Ngoma has also asked IBA to take keen interest in the conduct of ZNBC during this campaign period.