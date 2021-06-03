K125 for a bag of cement is very fair – Nundwe

COPPERBELT permanent secretary Bright Nundwe says K125 for a bag of cement is a very very fair price.

Nundwe said this when he toured Zambezi Portland Cement plant in Ndola on Monday.

“The prices at Zambezi Portland Cement are very fair, very good. K125 is a very very fair price for cement,” said Nundwe.

Zambezi Portland cement has hit 1.2 million tonnes per annum following the expansion of the plant at a cost of 20 million British Pounds (about K636.6 million).

Zambezi Portland Cement managing director Gomeli Litana said the company could not decide prices for retailers.

He also called on the government to consider concrete roads rather than bituminous ones.

Litana said there was no need of looking for foreign currency since all materials used for concrete roads are in the country.

He said the company was aware of the pricing structures of cement by retailers, stating further that they could only advise on prices.

“For the prices, we have no control to what the retailers decided. We can only advise them to maintain the standard and not determine for them,” said Litana.