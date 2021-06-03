INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is the real PF secretary general, according to a protesting former sergeant in the Zambia Police Service.

Sergeant Jeyson Chipepo Musonda took to the streets yesterday to protest against what he sees as intimidation, harassment, suppression of freedom of expression and selective application of the law which he blamed on Kanganja.

Kicking off his solo protest from the Lusaka High Court, the placard-carrying Musonda who resigned from the Zambia Police Service last July, said Kanganja was the worst Inspector General of Police ever.

As he took the short walk to Police Force Headquarters where Kanganja’s office is housed, Musonda who was swarmed by journalists punctuated his walk with running commentary, denouncing his former boss.

Musonda’s placard read: “Kakoma Kanganja is the real secretary general for PF. Threats and intimidations are tools used by men. Afraid of reasoning. Stop abuse of police! You are the worst IG ever!”

Clad in a blue jeans and black trainers, Musonda’s T-shirt bore the words: “The real criminal is in the state Bond!! NOT Me!!”

On arrival at Force Headquarters, Musonda startled gun-wielding officers who were manning the entrance and they watched in shock as Musonda denounced their boss openly and in broad daylight.

“Kanganja nifwe tumulipila. Ne cisote pakweba ati cimukwane, nimpiya shesu alya (We are the ones who pay Kanganja. Even for the cap to fit him, it’s our money he enjoys),” Musonda said as onlookers watched in disbelief. “Kanganja, this is not your country alone. I have come here to see him, bring him out we talk. When you are aggrieved you are supposed to protest, not the other way round. UPND, DP all those are all Zambians, they must be heard when they say something. We cannot have the IG there misbehaving, this is our country as well.”

Musonda questioned what form of police training Kanganja received.

He said Kanganja had turned police into puppets of the ruling party.

“And we have to continue talking like this until we are free. I strongly believe that that man, I don’t even know where he was trained from. Under the democratic police there is no such a thing,” he added. “In democratic police there is neutrality, transparency, accountability and promotion of human rights. That is the responsibility of the police officer. You have to be accountable and promote human rights. I wonder why you are politicising the police. You have made the police to be puppets of [political] cadres. I am talking like this because instructions come from this office here, the police headquarters.”

Musonda later turned to the onlookers and encouraged them to speak out.

“So, this is the reason we have come here, because this is where the instructions come from. So, this protest will be on this week. This is your country, speak. Don’t allow the police to intimidate you,” Musonda added. “This is your country, that gun there is there to protect you and me, not to harm me. This is not the country for the PF alone, no! Every citizen is a Zambian, and should be allowed to voice out. If doctors want to say something, let them say something.”

But Musonda’s protest lasted only 12 minutes, as a van full of police officers arrived on the scene.

And in movie-style, they grabbed Musonda by his belt, dragged him into a waiting Land Cruiser where he was tossed like a bag of groundnuts; landing head first and legs in the air.

After catching his breath and composure, Musonda continued with his message, warning that Kanganja’s intimidation would continue if Zambians did not stop him.

Musonda’s speech was however faded off as the van sped off to Kabwata Police Station where he was detained.

By press time, there was no official statement from police on whether he has been charged with any offence.