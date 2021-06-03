MQHZ calls for more effort to eradicate hearing impairment

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has called for concerted effort to eradicate hearing impairment in Zambia.

Senior national trustee Douglas Mwape said there had been a rise in the number of hearing impaired populations in the country and people could hardly afford treatment or implants.

Mwape said this was because the current estimated cost of cochlear implants was ranging between K670,487.10 and K893,982.80 in the country.

She called on the government, philanthropists, NGOs and all adequate sectors to collaborate with health institutions providing otorhinolaryngological services to subsidise the prices to enable more people with hearing impairments to have access to hearing aids, cochlear implants and surgery.

Mwape further appealed to the government to approve and maximise neonatal screening for early detection of hearing impairment and effective treatment with implants or surgery.

“Lastly but very cardinal, we appeal to government to quickly come to the aid of the hearing impaired because it is an issue of great importance and therefore calls for national concern,” said Mwape.