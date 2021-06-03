No matter what they do, PF is losing – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba has stressed that come what may, President Edgar Lungu and his PF are losing this year’s August 12 election.

Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, is also serving notice on Secretary to Cabinet Dr Simon Miti and health permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama to stop falsifying the COVID-19 situation in Zambia.

Once the campaign period had started on May 12, the COVID-19 pandemic got so intense in Zambia, according to the government.

To ‘save’ Zambians from dying from the Coronavirus, President Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, banned political rallies last Wednesday, May 26.

Opposition political parties are now half-heartedly conducting campaigns using the PF preferred door-to-door method.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja issued a statement, stating that even with the door-to-door campaign method, political parties are required to notify the police.

The top cop’s reasoning is that failure to do so has resulted in clashes between rival political supporters.

Kalaba, in an interview on Monday, commented on the ‘escalating’ positive cases of COVID-19, as being projected by Dr Malama.

“This COVID-19 is now being exaggerated. It’s a lie! It’s being exaggerated. And I want to serve notice on Malama, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health as well as Miti at Cabinet Office, they have connived. They want to paint a picture as if the COVID-19 situation in Zambia is that serious,” Kalaba said. “Just six weeks ago, they were telling us that we are among the 10 safest counties, in terms of COVID-19. But now they are telling us that we are among the 10 worst hit counties in Africa. What has changed? The only thing that has changed is that we are in an election period, and because President Lungu is dead scared of losing these elections. What does he do? He begins fidgeting around with COVID-19.”

He charged that President Lungu has been very reckless with the issue of COVID-19.

“When did he begin to take the COVID-19 fight seriously? When?” Kalaba wondered. “Now Miti, working with that guy at the Ministry of Health, Malama, are even telling public service workers that now they will be rotating. They want to paint as if the COVID-19 picture is gloomy. But I can tell you that no matter what they do, fwaka ibende limo (come what may), PF is going. Ba Lungu and PF will lose these elections.”

Kalaba further indicated that “in any case, even door-to-door, we’ll use it to meet the people.”

“And we’ll tell the people that this system has to go. You can’t prevent an idea whose time has come. Ba Lungu baleumfwako noluse ku calo twapapata (Mr Lungu should feel sorry for this country, please),” noted Kalaba. “Baleumfwilako abantu uluse (he should be sympathising with the people). Abantu balibapela imiti iyaonaika (people were given expired drugs) and ba Lungu did nothing about it. So, what does he want from this country?”