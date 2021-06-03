We are indeed a failed State under Edgar

In political science, a failed State is “a government that has become incapable of providing the basic functions and responsibilities of a sovereign nation, such as military defence, law enforcement, justice, education, or economic stability. Common characteristics of failed states include ongoing civil violence, corruption, crime, poverty, illiteracy, and crumbling infrastructure. Even if a state is functioning properly, it can fail if it loses credibility and the trust of the people.”
From the time Edgar Lungu became President of this country, he has failed to fit in the presidential shoes because he has no capacity. If anyone is still doubting that we are drifting into a failed State, let them point at any government institution that is functioning properly. Let them point at any trace of civil and political rights remaining in our nation.
We have a government full of people whose only reaction to any concern or challenge from citizens is violence. When people fail to think their only reaction is violence using State power. This is what Edgar and his minions have been doing since 2015. The evidence to this effect is there for everyone to see. Edgar and his minions cannot or have refused to think – they cannot reason with anyone who threatens their hold to power even if that person has got a genuine cause or case. This is what weak people do, they become tyrants because they are ever insecure.
And we agree with the General Overseer of All Nations Church, Bishop Timothy Chisala when he says that we are now a failed State under Edgar Lungu and his PF. Bishop Chisala adds that the arresting of resident doctors by the police is a sign of weak leadership from President Edgar Lungu.
“That is the waste kind of desperation. This is an election year and cowards will resort to silence citizens. There is no reasonable cause for President Edgar Lungu to allow the arrest of doctors who are just demanding their dues. We are now a failed State under PF. You see the PF has bragged that it has created jobs. This is the time to show us those jobs,” says Bishop Chisala. “If they are clever, let them just employ those 500 cadres. But employing doctors is even a good and better cause than cadres. Those are professionals that we all need. So, what will the PF gain if they arrest doctors? Again, this shows the overzealousness of the police. Some of these things, they should be refusing. You can’t operate and govern on intimidation. The same doctors today you want to intimidate, you will need them.”
In case Edgar and his minions have forgotten about the impact of a go slow or strike in the health sector, let us remind him about the 2010 situation where the entire health system collapsed. This is because the government of Rupiah Banda used politics to respond to concerns from health workers, the same way Edgar’s government is doing. What was the end result? Deaths! We lost a good number of our fellow citizens who could not access medical care in time. Rupiah and his team failed to manage the health system the same way Edgar has failed.
We are at a time when the whole world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, and Zambia has not been spared. It is not a time when a normal government can ignore the plight of essential workers such as doctors and nurses.
If Edgar does not change his attitude towards health workers, he is risking a lot of our people’s lives. And first victims are the women and children. These are the largest clientele in all our health facilities, we don’t even need to argue about this.
If anything, this government should have motivated all health workers from the time the pandemic broke out. All that they are asking for now should have been given to them last year. But what did we see instead? Edgar started dishing out money to PF aligned musicians so that they could produce campaign songs for him. He ignored the most essential members of our community – the health workers. And now when they ask for their dues Edgar politicises the issue. There is no opposition party these doctors are talking too, it’s a lie. They have just seen the hypocrisy of this government which has been throwing money all over in search of a vote, forgetting about our doctors. In fact, this is the right time for our doctors to demand what is due to them because Edgar and crew have shown us that they have a lot of money to throw around, after all. So, let Edgar dip his hands from that same source and pay our doctors. Arrests, violence or dismissals will not cure this problem. Edgar’s propagandists like Antonio Mwanza can rant the whole night, it will not help in any way.
Please, meet the demands of our doctors!
As you threaten the doctors, Rick Wilson warns that, “When authority is total, so too is the madness of the man who delivers it, and the potential for abuse of power”.
In political science, a failed State is “a government that has become incapable of providing the basic functions and responsibilities of a sovereign nation, such as military defence, law enforcement, justice, education, or economic stability. Common characteristics of failed states include ongoing civil violence, corruption, crime, poverty, illiteracy, and crumbling infrastructure. Even if a state is functioning properly, it can fail if it loses credibility and the trust of the people.”
From the time Edgar Lungu became President of this country, he has failed to fit in the presidential shoes because he has no capacity. If anyone is still doubting that we are drifting into a failed State, let them point at any government institution that is functioning properly. Let them point at any trace of civil and political rights remaining in our nation.
We have a government full of people whose only reaction to any concern or challenge from citizens is violence. When people fail to think their only reaction is violence using State power. This is what Edgar and his minions have been doing since 2015. The evidence to this effect is there for everyone to see. Edgar and his minions cannot or have refused to think – they cannot reason with anyone who threatens their hold to power even if that person has got a genuine cause or case. This is what weak people do, they become tyrants because they are ever insecure.
And we agree with the General Overseer of All Nations Church, Bishop Timothy Chisala when he says that we are now a failed State under Edgar Lungu and his PF. Bishop Chisala adds that the arresting of resident doctors by the police is a sign of weak leadership from President Edgar Lungu.
“That is the waste kind of desperation. This is an election year and cowards will resort to silence citizens. There is no reasonable cause for President Edgar Lungu to allow the arrest of doctors who are just demanding their dues. We are now a failed State under PF. You see the PF has bragged that it has created jobs. This is the time to show us those jobs,” says Bishop Chisala. “If they are clever, let them just employ those 500 cadres. But employing doctors is even a good and better cause than cadres. Those are professionals that we all need. So, what will the PF gain if they arrest doctors? Again, this shows the overzealousness of the police. Some of these things, they should be refusing. You can’t operate and govern on intimidation. The same doctors today you want to intimidate, you will need them.”
In case Edgar and his minions have forgotten about the impact of a go slow or strike in the health sector, let us remind him about the 2010 situation where the entire health system collapsed. This is because the government of Rupiah Banda used politics to respond to concerns from health workers, the same way Edgar’s government is doing. What was the end result? Deaths! We lost a good number of our fellow citizens who could not access medical care in time. Rupiah and his team failed to manage the health system the same way Edgar has failed.
We are at a time when the whole world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, and Zambia has not been spared. It is not a time when a normal government can ignore the plight of essential workers such as doctors and nurses.
If Edgar does not change his attitude towards health workers, he is risking a lot of our people’s lives. And first victims are the women and children. These are the largest clientele in all our health facilities, we don’t even need to argue about this.
If anything, this government should have motivated all health workers from the time the pandemic broke out. All that they are asking for now should have been given to them last year. But what did we see instead? Edgar started dishing out money to PF aligned musicians so that they could produce campaign songs for him. He ignored the most essential members of our community – the health workers. And now when they ask for their dues Edgar politicises the issue. There is no opposition party these doctors are talking too, it’s a lie. They have just seen the hypocrisy of this government which has been throwing money all over in search of a vote, forgetting about our doctors. In fact, this is the right time for our doctors to demand what is due to them because Edgar and crew have shown us that they have a lot of money to throw around, after all. So, let Edgar dip his hands from that same source and pay our doctors. Arrests, violence or dismissals will not cure this problem. Edgar’s propagandists like Antonio Mwanza can rant the whole night, it will not help in any way.
Please, meet the demands of our doctors!
As you threaten the doctors, Rick Wilson warns that, “When authority is total, so too is the madness of the man who delivers it, and the potential for abuse of power”.