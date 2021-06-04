Harry Kalaba says Edgar Lungu has been very reckless with the issue of the COVID-19.

“This COVID-19 is now being exaggerated. It’s a lie! It’s being exaggerated. And I want to serve notice on [Dr Kennedy] Malama, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health as well as [Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon] Miti at Cabinet Office, they have connived. They want to paint a picture as if the COVID-19 situation in Zambia is that serious. Just six weeks ago, they were telling us that we are among the 10 safest counties, in terms of COVID-19. But now they are telling us that we are among the 10 worst hit counties in Africa. What has changed? The only thing that has changed is that we are in an election period, and because President Lungu is dead scared of losing these elections. What does he do? He begins fidgeting around with COVID-19,” notes Harry. “President Lungu has been very reckless with this issue of COVID-19. When did he begin to take the COVID-19 fight seriously? When? Now Miti, working with that guy at the Ministry of Health, Malama, are even telling public service workers that now they will be rotating. They want to paint as if the COVID-19 picture is gloomy. But I can tell you that no matter what they do, fwaka ibende limo (come what may), PF is going. Ba Lungu and PF will lose these elections…In any case, even door-to-door, we’ll use it to meet the people. And we’ll tell the people that this system has to go. You can’t prevent an idea whose time has come. Ba Lungu baleumfwako noluse ku calo, twapapata (Mr Lungu should feel sorry for this country, please). Baleumfwilako abantu uluse (he should be sympathising with the people). Abantu balibapela imiti iyaonaika (people were given expired drugs) and ba Lungu did nothing about it. So, what does he want from this country?”

It’s very sad, nauseating, that a party in power with all advantages of incumbency can find it opportune to close out all avenues of electioneering for the opposition in the name of the pandemic. It has become fashionable, if not an epidemic, for the PF to narrow the civic space for the opposition and all those with divergent views. Yet it is always an open season for Edgar’s party and his surrogates!

This is nothing but a desecration of our nascent democracy. Given what happened in the 2015 elections and the 2016 presidential and general polls, we had hope Edgar’s regime would this time around choose hope over fear, truth over lies and light over darkness! We expected too much!

But this country will be a failed state if fairness is done away with, so that only the PF can mobilise, and we do not protect the sacred right to vote.

What the PF, through its leadership, is doing is immoral. It is unfair. It is insincere. It is wrong. You can’t continue with impunity.

As Isabel Allende warned, “What I fear most is power with impunity. I fear abuse of power, and the power to abuse.”

With what the PF is doing today, how will our democracy survive? How do we turn the page from repression?

And Joe Biden puts it aptly, recalling the violent mob that assaulted the US Capitol in January, “…But the struggle is far from over. The question of whether our democracy will long endure is both ancient and urgent, as old as our Republic – still vital today. Can our democracy deliver on its promise that all of us, created equal in the image of God, have a chance to lead lives of dignity, respect, and possibility? Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hate, and fears that have pulled us apart?”

That’s a challenge for Edgar and his minions.

We hope Edgar comes to a realisation that in a democracy, in the 21st century way of doing things, the winner is that leader who resists calls to wield power against the opposition in unfair ways!

We also wish to warn Edgar that the more tricks he plays this time around the more people he alienates – even those who have been supporting him. In fact, it is folly to defend his poor administration which has so many symptoms everywhere. He is annoying people more and when they react through the ballot he will cry louder than Rupiah Banda did.