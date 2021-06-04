Zambians have already decided Lungu’s fate, says UPND

ZAMBIANS have already resolved to offer the presidential seat to a new leader who has a heart and love for people and not the PF candidate Edgar Lungu, says Obvious Mwaliteta.

The Lusaka Province UPND chairman says the PF campaign song Alebwelelapo pa mupando which attempts to reposition their presidential candidate (Lungu) as a good and caring leader stands no chance in resuscitating his dwindled political fortunes.

Mwaliteta, in a statement, said President Lungu and those around him practicing politics of the tummy may amuse themselves with the song and try to lure the electorate into supporting the party.

“Unfortunately, it is an issue of too little coming too late. Zambians have already decided Mr Lungu’s fate,” he said. “Not even a political earthquake can save the PF presidential candidate from being retired by the Zambians come August 12. Mr Lungu will be repatriated back to Chawama for presiding over a regime associated with the most corrupt medical supply scandal which has sent many of the country’s citizens to an early grave.”

Mwaliteta said it was wishful thinking for the PF to expect votes from the citizens they made to swallow useless medicine and use defective condoms.

He said the PF presidential candidate should have proved his love for Zambians by ensuring those directly or indirectly linked to the scam were prosecuted.

“However, the culprits as we all know it, have never been visited by the long arm of the law. They have been left scot-free and enjoying life. Where is the PF presidential candidate’s love for Zambians here? The PF government under the leadership of Mr Lungu is very much aware that putting patients on medication when the drugs are expired is the worst crime against humanity,” Mwaliteta said. “And if we may ask, alebwelelapo pa mupando (he is going back to the presidential seat) to finish what? Where does the leadership of this regime get the courage to even move round the country and beg for votes ahead of the August 12 general elections. Alebwelelapo pa mupando to serve who? What is the PF under Mr Lungu taking Zambians for? The writings are already on the wall that this time around, no amount of singing and dancing by the PF inclined local orchestra musical outfits can attract people into believing they can carry on with the party into another five years with Mr Lungu as President of this country.”

He said President Lungu and his party are headed for a rude shock if they think Zambians who have experienced the pain and suffering would easily forget and support them.

Mwaliteta said citizens are fatigued by the scandals in the PF government.