COVID-19 has reinforced negative effects of corruption – Nyambe

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says corruption has continued to ravage societies across the world.

On Friday, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe addressed the United Nations (UN) General Assembly special session against corruption.

TI-Z was selected as one of the two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from across the world to speak at the UN General Assembly special session on corruption.

Nyambe’s statement was aired during plenary in the General Assembly Hall on Friday.

The UN General Assembly has Volkan Bozkir as its president.

“Your Excellency, corruption has continued to ravage societies across the world, and the need to galvanise global efforts and strengthen our resolve to fight this scourge, has never been greater,” Nyambe said. “The urgency of this need has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has in many cases accelerated and reinforced the negative effects of corruption, particularly in less developed countries whose health and other systems of social service delivery leave much to be desired.”

He added that as Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) shows the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption had intertwined in ways that have the potential to spell doom for the global social and economic development agenda.

Nyambe said TI-Z was therefore urging governments across the world, through the special session against corruption, to reflect on three factors.

Those factors are that as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, there needs to be a sustained focus on addressing the corruption-related challenges that have characterised different aspects of such recovery, like material donations that have been made, bilateral support that has been given and the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination programmes, among other challenges.

Nyambe added that governments ought to put in place mechanisms and interventions that would protect livelihood programmes that benefit vulnerable segments of society, from falling prey to corruption and/or to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further told the UN General Assembly special session against corruption that governments must boost domestic resource mobilisation to enhance their capacities to respond to the effects of both COVID-19 and corruption.

Nyambe noted that such meant, inter alia, strengthening legislative and policy frameworks that would allow effective asset recovery from cases of corruption, and also make it more difficult for illicit financial flows to occur.

“It is our conviction that taking a collaborative approach at global level to address these issues gives us the best shot at making a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst also keeping the momentum going as far as our global anti-corruption crusade goes,” said Nyambe. “We are convinced that a few years down the line, we will all look back to this Special Session as the pivotal moment that set us on our course to victory in combatting corruption.”