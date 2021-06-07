ECZ suspends campaign rallies

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has suspended campaign rallies with immediate effect.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano yesterday announced that the suspension of rallies did not however imply that electoral campaigns have been banned.

He said the suspension of rallies is not a political decision meant to disadvantage some players ahead of the August 12 elections as insinuated by some people.

“The technical committee through the standard operating procedures had earlier discouraged the holding of political rallies. That given, with the expert advice from the Ministry of Health on the current COVID-19 situation, the technical committee has reviewed the guidelines with due consideration of public health and has recommended the suspension of campaign rallies,” Nshindano said. “We would like to announce that the Commission is in support of this recommendation and has suspended the campaign rallies with immediate effect. Important to note, it is the rallies that have been suspended and not campaigns. We have done within our jurisdiction as an independent body mandated to preside over all matter in the country.”

He said the ECZ had taken “this action” following the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia.

He noted that Zambia has been in COVID-19 alert state since March 2020.

“And I am sure if you followed the statistics today, we should all be alarmed and be on alert to ensure we do not make the situation degenerate,” he said. “Given the conduct of political parties and their lack of adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, we have as the Commission and indeed the key stakeholders, a moral obligation to safeguard the lives of the people. We further need to ensure that the environment does not deteriorate to facilitate the conduct of elections impossible. It is extremely important and this is something that we also spoke to yesterday (Wednesday). The situation can easily deteriorate, that will render the conduct of elections impossible. And we need to ensure that the polls this year are held in a conducive environment that does not undermine the credibility of the elections.”

Nshidano said the ECZ through engagement with the technical committee, and “indeed the Ministry of Health who is the authority in health matters and in particular COVID-19, will continue to monitor and review the situation and provide updates to the stakeholders”.

“Having said this, let me repeat our clarion call to all political parties to take this matter extremely serious,” he said. “We would like to remind all stakeholders that the issue at hand is a matter of life and death and must be approached with utmost caution. Political parties must exhibit responsible leadership and protect the lives of Zambians.”

Nshindano urged citizens to refrain from attending political rallies and avoid large gatherings.