Police block HH from attending church

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema was yesterday blocked from attending a church service at a local church in Chingola.

Police blocked the road and fired tear gas to stop Hichilema’s motorcade from proceeding to the church where he was scheduled to attend a service yesterday morning.

Hichilema claimed he had survived a ’police shooting’ and pictures taken at the scene showed police blocking the road and firing tear gas to repel the UPND entourage from proceeding.

In a Facebook posting, Hichilema described the act as barbaric and that it wouldn’t be tolerated anymore.

“On our way to Church the Police under instructions blocked us and started firing gunshots, tear gas canisters and all manner of weapons at us,” he said. “To the normal Police, we say stop fighting us on behalf of the corrupt few because we are actually fighting for you.”

Hichilema advised the PF that: “We say your time is up and whatever you try and do won’t stop Zambians from taking you out of pictures.”

Hichilema’s car sustained a dent on the door from what seemed like an impact of a tear gas canister.