The future is safer in Lungu’s hands – Nawakwi

FDD president Edith Nawakwi says she is sure the future of Zambia is safer in the hands of President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking on the Chart Room programme on ZNBC’s Radio 1, Nawakwi said the economy will continue developing if Lungu retains power.

“Ubunonshi bwamucalo bwalaililila pantanshi ngacakutila ati twaikala panshi twabwekeshapo ba Edgar Chagwa Lungu. …. Ninjishiba mwachinjeba ati solande pali agriculture lelo agriculture ma politics my sister. Ngacakutila twalufyanya twaya posa ka voti pali balya bambi, mukaya sanga ati nama farm bashitisha abena fyalo bambi. (The economy will continue developing if we vote for Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu…I know you called me here to discuss agriculture but agriculture is now about politics. If we make a mistake of voting for those others, they will sell farms to foreigners),” said Nawakwi.

“That is why for me this time around I have no illusions about what the future should hold. The future is safer in the hands of none other than the current President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Pa 12 August bane namicinkula mwema farmers banandi, fwaleni ifitenge, fwaleni amajombo mwinenuka, tiyeni tutwalilile nokutila ati ubunonshi bwesu bwayamba ukumoneka. Bambi bakaleka ukumipela fertiliser nga baisapo. (I urge all farmers to vote for Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu because our economy has started developing. These others will even stop giving you fertiliser once you vote them in.”

In the 2016 general elections, Nawakwi ran for presidency under the sponsorship of her party and came out fourth behind Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC’s) Andyford Banda who was third and UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema was second.

Nawakwi will not be the ballot this time but she has endorsed PF’s Lungu.