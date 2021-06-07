UPND Alliance will win big even without rallies – Imenda

THE UPND Alliance believes even without campaign rallies, it will “win big” the August 12 poll, because it has strategies for victory beyond holding of rallies.

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda and Movement for Democratic Congress (MDC) secretary general Lucky Mulusa addressed journalists at the MDC secretariat in Woodlands, in Lusaka, on Friday.

The UPND Alliance consists of the UPND itself, Leslie Chikuse’s Republican Progressive Party (RPP), Charles Milupi’s Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD), a remainder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), headed by Josephs Akafumba, and a splinter of the National Restoration Party (NAREP) headed by Charles Maboshe.

On May 9, 2021, the UPND Alliance joined hands with another political alliance called the Zambia We Want (ZWW).

The ZWW comprises Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF)’s Zambia Must Prosper Movement, Mutati’s MDC and Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED), whose president is Lusaka lawyer Ernest Mwansa.

Imenda started by saying that Zambia is united under the UPND Alliance.

“We are under this alliance to bring the country together,” Imenda said.

He also described the suspension of political rallies by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), on June 3, as an act of echoing the voice of their master – President Edgar Lungu.

In a veiled decree, Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, announced the ban of campaign rallies, ahead of elections on August 12, at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 26.

“You are privy to the fact that President Lungu said that there will be no rallies. [But] what is worrying is that at the time when he was making that pronouncement, his so-called launch turned into a rally,” Imenda recalled. “When you look at the people that were attending that rally, you’ll see that none of them was observing social distancing, covered with masks and there was no water or hand sanitisers to ensure that those people were safe.”

He appealed to President Lungu to walk the talk, on the ban of campaign rallies.

“You saw what happened in Petauke; people mixed freely and that falls under the category of a rally. What the ECZ has done now is echoing the voice of their master,” Imenda charged. “Yes, we love the people of Zambia [and] we do not want our people to die from COVID-19. Do not make COVID-19 into a political ball for kicking in any direction, for your own benefit.”

Imenda further said, “a lot of questions have been asked about how the UPND Alliance will survive in the absence of rallies.”

“I would like to assure the country, through the press, that when we planned to participate in this election, we did not sit back, hoping to win this election through the rallies only,” Imenda noted.

“The rallies were one of our strategies. Better strategies are not known to our opponents and we’ll not reveal them, because they will just see us amassing votes in a big way. We would like to win big!”

He stressed his appeal to those in the PF to actualise their word on the issue of not having campaign rallies.

“We are seeing an uneven playing field, through the [mis]application of the law by the police, using the public order Act,” said Imenda. “If the PF wants to win this election through hook and crook, they will not do it, because the Zambian people are decided. They are asking for change! No amount of trickery will be applied by the party in power.”

For Mulusa, “the alliance is working, regardless the hitches that we are actually getting from the Patriotic Front and its shenanigans.”

He also accused Socialist Party president Fred M’membe of destroying the PF dream.

Mulusa added that Dr M’membe still wants to hijack the PF, no wonder his ‘attacks’ on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“Today Fred M’membe thinks Zambians are stupid; he is silently fooling the PF that he agrees with them, and he is attacking Hakainde Hichilema,” said Mulusa. “Fred M’membe’s scheme is for him to cause a re-run. He thinks he can come [out as] number three, so that when a re-run is called he can then say ‘I’m the king-maker’ and he would negotiate with the PF to become the running mate. No, sir.”