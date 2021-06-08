CHIPANGO SPEAKS FOR FIRED COACHES

SENDING of Zanaco FC head coach Chris Kaunda on leave was not professional, it was influenced by certain individuals, charges Keagan Chipango.

In an interview, Chipango, a former FAZ committee member under the Kalusha Bwalya administration, said he was very disappointed with Zanaco managment and warned that they might be making the same mistake Nkana FC did over Beston Chambeshi.

“We are embarrassing coaches. It is not fair. We should not look at coaches as vessels we can do away [with] at any time. Look at Chris Kaunda’s CV, he, Osward Mutapa, Beston Chambeshi and late Keagan Mumba. I worked with them at U-20 national team, they are well known as some of the best U-20 coaches in Africa,” he said. “Kaunda can work anywhere in Africa. Look at Honour Janza where is he after all what the country invested in him? He is one of the best coaches we have…I know that the decision to drop Chris Kaunda was not professional, it is influenced by some people. We know them and I have no kind words for coaches who stab other coaches in the back. They talk ill of their friends.”

He warned that Zanaco may end up regretting their decision.

“I hope they are not making the same mistake Nkana FC did over Beston Chambeshi where they were later forced to swallow their own vomit. Look at Nkana, where are they?” Chipango asked. “Had they been with Benston Chambeshi throughout we would be talking of them playing in the CAF Club Championship. I hope Zanaco are not making the same mistake. Let’s learn to appreciate these people called coaches.”

He said Kaunda has taken Zanaco to where they are today and should not have been dropped for just losing a few games.

Chipango gave an example of Liverpool who did not drop Jürgen Klopp after several poor performances as defending champions in the English premier league.

“Who knew that Liverpool would be number three after a slump? The firing of Kaunda will disturb players as others will be victimised for being pro-Kaunda, while the take-care coach (team manager Robin Munsanka) will want to prove that he is the best and end up making mistakes,” said Chipango. “I need tangible reasons for dropping Kaunda. I know Zanaco FC general manager, Marlon Kananda and I will seat him down when I find him and tell him that he should not be influenced by people for their own personal reasons. I am very disappointed.”