CHIPOLOPOLO ENGAGE BENIN

CHIPOLOPOLO will this evening be looking to walk over their 3-1 loss to Senegal on Saturday night when they take on Benin in the second friendly match in Cotonou this evening at 18:00 hours.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic picked a surprise starting 11 on Saturday and many supporters are looking forward to his selection tonight.

Cyril Chibwe, Benson Sakala, Brian Mwila, Spencer Sautu; all started on the bench as the Chipolopolo elected to start youngsters such as Lameck Siame, Dominic Chanda, Prince Mumba, Klings Kangwa and Collins Sikombe who the Senegalese exploited to full effect.

“I am very happy to see players against Senegal because it has helped me to see which players will be involved in the World Cup qualifiers and which players will not make it. We have learnt a lesson from a very good team,” said Micho.

It will be interesting to see the first 11 this time around especially that the team played a totally different second half against Senegal after Micho rung changes to the starting line-up that had shipped three unanswered goals at the break.

Many spectators will also be hoping young England-based Cardiff City star Ntazana Mayembe will be given more playing time to see what he is bringing to the team, having played six minutes only in his debut last Saturday.

Chipolopolo will wrap-up the friendly tour on Friday with a game against Sudan in Omdurman.

FAZ has taken advantage of the FIFA window to arrange three matches to prepare players for the World Cup qualifiers that have been pushed to September.