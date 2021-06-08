If you shed blood, then God will punish you – headman

A HEADMAN in Chiengi district in Luapula Province says the ruling PF is preaching one thing but doing the contrary towards the opposition.

In an interview, senior headman Puta Kasoma of the Bwile people urged church leaders to pray for the country.

Referring to the Sunday incident in Chingola where police fired teargas at UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s convoy, Kasoma said the PF were dressed in sheep’s fur but inside their hearts lie a poisoned chalice.

“Ndelanda nga umwina Zambia uwaishiba democracy nensambu shandi, nine Senior Headman Puta Kasoma. Icalo ca Zambia calo cabena Christu; icalo icaishiba democracy…(I’m speaking as a Zambian who understands democracy and my rights. I’m Senior Headman Kasoma. Zambia is a Christian nation; a nation that knows democracy),” he told The Mast on Sunday. “Ndefwaya nande pali filya ifyacilacitika ku Chingola. Filya ifyacilacitika ku Chingola nga bena Zambia uko abantu balelola nikwisa (I want to talk about what was happening in Chingola. Looking at what was happening in Chingola, as Zambians where are we going)?”

He noted that political campaigns had commenced and all players were on the ground to tell Zambians about their manifestos and what they would do for them once elected.

Kasoma said with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’ s guidance on how campaigns were to be conducted, parties had resorted to other means of spreading their message.

He however wondered why one would be teargassed when he was mobbed by his supporters.

“Bushe ukuya ku church ni problem? Ndefwaya ukwipusha ba ruling party; bushe ba ruling party nga baleya ninshi abantu babakonkela, elo bushe bakapokola balayako? (Is going to church a problem? I want to ask the ruling party; why is it that wherever they are going people follow them, and do police officers go there to interrupt)? Kasoma asked.

He wondered why the PF were sending police officers wherever opposition parties were doing their roadshow campaigns.

Kasoma further asked why the ECZ had been silent on the PF’s disregard of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“Bushe iyi ni democracy? Bushe cino calo camilopa? Bushe ba ECZ tabakwete amenso ayakumona ati ifi te democracy? Mu democracy umuntu alikwata insambu shakucita campaign (Is this democracy? Is this country a bloodbath? Don’t the ECZ have eyes to see that what is happening is not democratic? In a democracy every citizen has the right to campaign),” he added.

And Kasoma questioned the source of guns used to ambush the UPND convoy.

He challenged Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to tell the nation who released the armaments used on the opposition leader’s convoy.

“Kwaliba ubutungulushi bumo ubupela Satana nga ifi tulemona abakwa Satana baleipaya abantu. Abena Zambia tatufwaya ukusumya umulopa, nga wasumya umulopa ninshi Lesa akaya kukanda. (There’s leadership given by Satan as we can see Satan’s followers killing people. Zambians don’t want to shed blood, if you shed blood then God will punish you),” he warned the PF. “Twapapata nga ifwe ba Mwinemushi fwebasunga abantu, naba shimapepo abalepepelela abantu, tubombele ca pamo ukumona ati mu calo mwaba umutende na democracy, kaili mu calo mwaba peace. (We beg as headmen who look after people, and the clergy who are praying for people, let us work together and ensure that there is peace in the nation).’’

Kasoma warned the PF against intimidating people, adding that citizens should be allowed to choose the leaders they desire.