MUSONDA GEARS FOR FRIENDLIES

Poland based midfielder Lubambo Musonda has hailed the move by national team coach Milutin Sredojević to look for players abroad that have Zambian roots to play for the national team.

Lubambo says the national team needs quality players and Micho’s move is good for the team.

So far, the Serbian ‘wolf’ has called Cardiff City midfielder Ntazana Mayembe for the June triple international friendlies against Senegal, Benin, and Sudan.

The 18-year-old Mayembe, who has previously represented both England and Wales at junior level, is making the cut for the first time in the Zambian setup.

Micho had also summoned Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda who has been ruled out due to injury as FAZ surfs the globe to identify talent of Zambian descent in competitive leagues.

“We need to have a good team; we definitely need more quality players to come and be part of the team. So, it is a great thing and good that the coach has come up with this thing of looking for players in Europe and other leagues,” he told The Mast Sports in an interview.

Musonda pledged to treat the three friendlies serious, adding that it would be the right moment to consolidate the team.

“They are good friendly games; they are top games and I think we will learn one or two things from them. We won’t take them as friendly games but as part of the qualifiers so that we get to see the level that we are on,” said Musonda. “We have very good time to prepare, and these friendly games have come at a good time. We will definitely prepare adequately for the games in September.”

And Kitwe United striker Edward Lungu says he is delighted with his debut call-up to the senior national team.

Lungu, whose side is bound for Eden University National Division, said it felt good to be part of the national team.

“I feel great to be called at the national team because it’s not easy to be called here, so I thank God for the call up. The [senior players] are fine and they are encouraging me a lot and I can do a lot,” said Lungu. “I feel nice because hard work pays. I have been working hard since the start of the league, even now I am still working hard for the next years. I still have an opportunity to play in the super league, what is needed is to work hard and God will say something next season.”