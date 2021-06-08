National Premier Futsal league closes today

Curtains are certainly closing today in the National Premiere Futsal league, with two games that will see two teams book their places in the super league.

The curtain raiser will be the division one battle of who joins Zanaco in the super league as Pioneer Avengers takes on BS Stars.

Avengers will be looking for a double on BS Stars after a 6-3 win in the second play-off final played at Automotive Futsal Arena in Lusaka.

A win for either of the two will surely make them book a place in the national league of the PFL.

The big one is between National League PFL defending champions Lusaka Automotive Futsal who are taking on Monze George in the second final of the playoffs.

Automotive know that they will not have it easy with the young George despite winning the first final play-off by 6-3.

Automotive deployed experience to beat the young side in the additional extra time after it ended 4 all in the whole match.

Watson Phiri, the Monze George coach, says the boys have what it takes to make history in the league.

“We are playing an experienced team that has won almost everything in the league; they are yet to lose a match. And we showed what we can do as well in the last game and we hope to do the same in the second final match,” said Phiri in an interview.

“These are young boys, all under-18, who have stayed together for about three years. And you can see how they are growing, and this we must thank the PFL management for facilitating the well-being of the young lads who have a bright future.”