NEVERS BREAKSDOWN…I’ve come to this season with tears but I don’t feel the hurt anymore

NEVERS Mumba yesterday broke down after narrating what he termed as ugly experiences in the last 10 years.

He also says if there is any need for a vaccine in Zambia, it is a vaccine against corruption.

Launching his campaign at the MMD secretariat yesterday, under the theme ‘a Fresh Start’, Mumba spoke passionately about his dream for a better Zambia while collecting how painful his journey has been in the last 10 years.

“This season to me represents the end of my long journey of preparation. As an individual I have walked in the shadow of the valley of death for 44 years,” he said. “My personal journey has been characterised by pain, hate, betrayal, abandonment, false accusations and imprisonments. My story however is not a unique one. It is paralleled by many historical accounts.”

Mumba declared that the opportunity to change Zambia’s governance system had finally come.

He pledged to create a system that would in practice create a government of national unity.

“This new government will not favour a particular political party or particular tribe, but a government for all Zambians. It is a government that shall have no unruly cadres as all Zambians shall be treated the same,” Mumba said. “It is a government where bus stations and markets belong to all Zambians and not to one political party and its cadres. It is a government where people from both opposition and ruling party shall have equal access to government contracts. Such a government needs a unique, patriotic and tested citizen to be President.”

Mumba said with the current high levels of poverty and discrimination, Zambians were anxious as to who their next president would be after August 12.

He said he had to consider the challenges the MMD had faced in the last four years of being in court while other political players were mobilising.

He said the MMD has not invested much into members of parliament and councillors although it had many candidates on its ticket.

Mumba said the next Parliament shall be one of the most mixed parliaments Zambia has ever had given the so many independent candidates standing across the nation.

“This phenomenon alone shall forever change the nature of our 2021 – 2026 Parliament. There shall be no exclusive ‘owner’ of the House,” Mumba said. “It promises to be a hang Parliament. It is such a Parliament that needs a unifying and tested president to navigate through the many interests that shall be represented in Parliament.”

He said the MMD had decided to run an exclusive presidential campaign where all energies and resources shall be spent.

Mumba said in light of the envisioned new unity government, the MMD had decided to endorse, support and recommend a list of 156 candidates standing across the nation, including its own.

“We have considered their personal values and their suitability to sit in the next Parliament. We have also considered their Christian testimony. These candidates who are already on the ballot shall be drawn from all political parties and especially the independent candidates,” he said. “We shall present this list to churches across the nation as the preferred candidates. We shall also support those independent members of parliament on our list with finance and logistics and publicity to enhance their chances to win.”

He said his party was encouraged that several independent candidates had decided to work with the MMD and support his candidature for President.

“Elected president under this new outfit of leaders, we shall forever steer our nation away from politics of violence, bloodletting, retarded development and perpetual tribal and political conflicts. I come as Zambia’s seventh president to repaint a new political dispensation anchored on national unity,” he said.

Mumba said this year, his Zambia Shall Be Saved vision, his defining mission for 44 years, shall be fulfilled.

He noted that many Africans living in foreign countries considered themselves more fortunate and carrying an air of superiority over Africans at home.

He said interrogating them as to why they felt that way, they were clear about the dysfunctional African government systems.

“They believed that the lack of order and functional institutions of government serves the most crooked and usually least educated malcontents who eventually ascend to political power,” Mumba said. “It is this crop of leadership which has run most of African economies to the ground. Many enlightened Africans and Zambians in particular have therefore found it retrogressive to live in countries governed by those who instead of honouring the honest and hardworking, only honour the crooked and wayward people. They have therefore chosen to live in countries where order exists and the honest are rewarded and not scoffed at.”

He said his long time vision of Zambia Shall Be Saved was meant to save the nation from this dysfunction.

“Until this is done, Zambia joins the list of many failing African states,” he said. “I am running for President to become the torch bearer to forever change the politics and direction of our nation. This I promise.”

Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, said the first hundred days of the New Hope administration shall radically change the country’s direction by signing into effect statutory instruments to guide new policy positions.

“Zambia today operates as the infamous animal farm, where some animals are considered more equal than others. The New Hope Administration is set to change the status quo,” he said. “The Zambia of today prides herself in filth and institutional disorder as can be seen on the streets and the high levels of corruption in government institutions. Within the first 100 days in office, we shall clean up the streets, walk ways and enforce all nuisance laws. There shall be no selling on the streets except in designated places with operational toilets and running water. There shall be no throwing of litter, urinating or spitting in public spaces except in designated areas.”

Mumba said bus stops shall be decongested and modernised and public passenger vehicles (mini buses) shall not stop anywhere at will.

He also said all approved compounds must have running water and proper sewer systems.

“The creation of this social order shall help to improve public health and eliminate hygiene related illnesses like cholera, diarrhea, malaria even pandemics like COVID-19. In turn, this will reduce the mounting pressure on our fragile health sector,” Mumba said. “The next order we shall establish is adherence to the rule of law, whether in neighborhoods, on roads and work places. We shall ensure an orderly way of life based on first come, first serve basis. Zambia under the New Hope government shall not belong to the powerful only but to every Zambian. The law shall be applied equitably.”

Mumba, founder of Victory Ministries International, said his administration shall stop the exportation of raw materials and only export processed goods in mining, wood and agricultural sectors.

“This will trigger the establishment of numerous manufacturing industries and consequently create jobs,” Mumba said.

He also promised to reduce all tax brackets in order to strengthen the business community and encourage spending at household level, placing more disposable income in people’s hands.

On Corruption, Mumba declared that within the first 100 days, MMD would put in place policy mechanisms aimed at eliminating corruption at least by 80 per cent at the end of three years and almost zero by the end of their first term of office.

“We shall strengthen financial controls in all public institutions with a goal of eliminating the pandemic of corruption. While COVID-19 remains a devastating pandemic, corruption has claimed more lives and continues to do so. It is therefore a greater danger to Zambia than even COVID-19. If there is any need for a vaccine in Zambia, it is a vaccine against Corruption,” Mumba said.

“To completely stamp out corruption, we shall employ maximum penalties on those convicted on corruption charges. They shall serve not less than 30 years to life sentences in prison. This will be one way of putting away the bad seed of society and end the long era of corruption. These measures shall give Zambia a fresh start.”

And Mumba said the Zambian democracy had become anaemic, dysfunctional and even dangerous.

“It favours only the powerful and mostly those in power. It segregates against the opposition. Until the God-given freedoms are fully restored, Zambia could soon degenerate into the category of African failed states,” he said. “In the first 100 days in office, the New Hope administration shall put in place new policy mechanisms to restore democracy. All media, both private and public shall be free to operate without political interference.”

Mumba also said there was no party presently that qualifies more to implement the vision of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation than the MMD.

“There is also no presidential candidate in this election who clearly understands both the origin and intent of this declaration than myself. The body of Christ in the nation understands this and I remain optimistic that the Church shall cast the determinant vote in this election,” Mumba said.

“Once the Church decides to upset this election, then Zambia shall be set on a path to a fresh start.”

Mumba said the election season, to him, represents the end of his long journey of preparation.

“As an individual I have walked in the shadow of the valley of death for 44 years. My personal journey has been characterised by pain, hate, betrayal, abandonment, false accusations and imprisonments,” Mumba said illustrating it with the biblical Joseph who was hated by his own brothers and was sold into slavery. “Without stories like Joseph’s, I would not have understood my own story. Joseph was being prepared. At the end, the dream was realised and his first response was to cry in Genesis 45. At a personal level, I believe God is giving me rest and a fresh start. Like Joseph, I have come to this season of my life with tears in my eyes not because it hurts but because I don’t feel the hurt anymore. It’s a fresh start to take up the role for which I have been prepared for.”

At this point Mumba, broke down before he collected himself to complete his address.

He noted that the past 10 years had left the country more divided along political and tribal lines than ever before, depleted national coffers, and a national debt unheard of since independence.

“The last 10 years has left us with the weakest currency since independence. The last 10 years has left us with the most expensive essential commodities against the backdrop of depleted jobs and less income amongst our people. Against this background, the New Hope MMD promises a fresh start. We shall rebuild our lost fortunes,” he said.

Mumba said a fresh start demands courage to abandon the status quo which was what had brought people down to the floor.