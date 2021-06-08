Nundwe advises CB police to search vehicles on streets

COPPERBELT permanent secretary Bright Nundwe has advised police to start searching vehicles on the streets.

Nundwe claims that there is a trend where some political players are carrying weapons to cause confusion.

“I have seen a trend in the last two to three days where our police officers are working under difficult situations purely because someone has ill intentions, willfully with impunity [they] want to provoke the police,” he said. “The Police Service means well and I want to see a section of people with an agenda for development. I want to advise the police to be firm. We don’t want to disturb the Copperbelt. Elections come and go, but the life of a person is so precious. My advice to the police [is] to make sure that the law is followed, should visit people that are misbehaving. I want to advise the police command to start searching vehicles randomly in our streets, in the roads. Search the vehicle in the boots, check what they are carrying. We don’t want to see pangas, Zambia is not known for such.”

And Nundwe said the Copperbelt had benefitted from PF rule.

“I want to advise the public that there is no prudence in trading in violence. I am very excited that the people on the Copperbelt have followed what the President is saying of not having any sort of violence anywhere in the country. I’m very excited with my youths on the Copperbelt that have not recorded any nasty activities and this is what it should be,” said Nundwe. “We need to realise that His Excellency the President, Dr Edgar Lungu, has performed exceptionally so well in terms of development. On the Copperbelt, we have recorded unprecedented development, unique projects, awesome projects, spectacular projects, outstanding projects. And therefore, there is no prudence for anyone to misbehave on the Copperbelt. My advice to everyone coming on the Copperbelt to do politics, we want them to bring the agenda that will develop this country.”