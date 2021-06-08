SENEGAL TEST CHIPOLOPOLO

CHIPOLOPOLO this evening take on the ‘Teranga’ lions of Senegal in a high-level friendly match in Dakar.

Coach Micho is taking advantage of this FIFA window to gauge his team for the coming Qatar 2022 World cup qualifiers in September.

However, Micho could have loved to have a full squad with the entire arsenal at his disposal but his finest core of the Chipolopolo is out of these three lined up friendlies for different reasons.

The Austria-based pair of hotshot striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu are at the verge of switching clubs, and Micho wants to allow them sort out that important aspect of their careers with clear minds.

Lubambo Musonda of Poland could not make it on time and is therefore out of the squad.

But most importantly, it will be an opportunity for Micho to assess England-based Cardiff City star Ntazana Mayembe who is earning his first Chipolopolo call-up.

Rodger Kola of Zanaco and Brian Mwila of Buildcon are other equally in form strikers that the technical bench will be longing to see what they can do in the absence of the regular attacking trio.

In midfield, Polokwane City’s Salulani Phiri, Benson Sakala and Klings Kangwa of Arsenal Tula in Russia should carry the responsibility; with Paul Katema, Spencer Sautu, Amity Shamende and Kabwe Warriors’ Prince Mumba all available for selection.

TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape is the most experienced central marksman in the team and will partner new call-up Makabaniso Magenge of Lusaka Dynamos.

Other defenders are experienced right-back Benedict Chepeshi, Isaac Shamujompa, Golden Mafwenta and Prosper Chiluya.

“It’s an important game for us. As you know, it is one of the last windows before the games in September. It has given us an opportunity to work on ourselves,” South Africa-based player Salulani Phiri said.

From Dakar, Chipolopolo will play Benin in Cotonou on June 8 and finish with Sudan

in Ombdurman on June 11.