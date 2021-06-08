We’re changing govt this year – Kalaba

[By Chambwa Moonga in Samfya]

HARRY Kalaba says the PF’s “episode of lies” is almost expiring.

On Sunday afternoon, Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, was welcomed by thousands of supporters at Samfya Primary School ground.

With police on guard, the gathering followed Kalaba around Samfya town, as he conducted the ‘new normal’ roadshow campaign.

To show their disillusionment with the socio-economic status quo, people chanted anti-government and PF catchphrases.

Swarmed by multitudes, Kalaba walked, armed with a metre-long wooden key, the DP symbol.

In the middle of the roadshow, Kalaba was asked to comment on the huge turnout, ostensibly unforeseen.

“Time for change has come. We are changing government this year. The DP is coming into government. People are fed up! That’s why you see this massive and impressive crowd here” Kalaba answered. “There is this shift from the PF to the DP because people are tired of being lied to. They have been told too many lies by the PF, concerning their plight in their communities. They want a fresh start. As DP, we are honest and we mean well for this country. Theirs (PF) has been an episode of lies to people who believed in them. But this episode is close to expiring.”

After slightly over an hour of zigzagging through Samfya town, a police chief inspector politely told Kalaba that it was enough, and that he could leave.

Under a minute, Kalaba thanked the crowd.

“Lesa amipale bonse (God bless you all). You have showed me that on 12 August, these people are leaving office. I appreciate the fact that you have chosen the DP symbol of a key to open this country. Thank you very much,” said Kalaba, who then drove to Mansa.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Kalaba and his entourage attended mass at Lubwe Catholic Church in Chifunabuli district.

He later had a campaign trail at the outlying Kasaba, still in Chifunabuli.

Kalaba is accompanied by Justine Nkonge, the DP chairman – finance and the party’s Chifunabuli parliamentary candidate.