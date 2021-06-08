When at verge of losing never ever use force, Syakalima urges Lungu

WHEN you are at the verge of losing never ever use force, Douglas Syakalima has advised President Edgar Lungu.

The Chirundu UPND parliamentary candidate is annoyed that the police are now dictating when parties should hold roadshows.

He was reacting to a letter by Chingola police officer-in-charge R. Chiwila to Raphael Chimupi, the UPND district chairperson informing him that their roadshow should not go ahead because the 80 vehicles to be in the convoy would likely disturb other road users.

Chiwila said this would make police work to police the event difficult and also pose a security risk.

“You are therefore advised to choose another date apart from 6th June 2021 where you should indicate 6 motor vehicles to be on your convey (sic) as you conduct your road show (sic) as per council regulations (SI 21and 22) and not the 80 vehicles to be used on your road show,” Chiwila’s letter reads. “However, the COVID19 regulation authority to have a procession, remains valid. This formation has objected for the road show to go ahead due to security reasons.”

But Syakalima said it was not the police’s mandate to dictate political campaigns.

“This is why I want to state that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is the only institution which is mandated to hold elections and deal with every matter of an election. Police are only called by the Commission to help in policing elections and not to make rules. Even in a Covid situation, police can never make rules,” Syakalima said. “They can never tell people how to campaign and when to campaign. The authority comes from the Electoral Commission. This is the time that (ECZ chairperson Esau) Chulu must assert himself if he is not conniving with these thugs from the so-called PF and through the police.”

He said electoral commissions in Africa cause wars.

Syakalima noted that wherever UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and other opposition party leaders had gone, it was like there was war in the country.

He said this was a sign that the Electoral Commission in Zambia like any other African electoral commission is courting chaos.

“They are interested in chaos because in chaos they want a ruling party to get to power. That is unacceptable and we want to hear it from Chulu himself. This is not even a challenge I am posing to Chulu. I want Chulu to say whether he is running an election or we must call the ECZ as the Electoral Commission of PF in Zambia,” he said. “I don’t see it as an Electoral Commission of Zambia. I now see it as an Electoral Commission of PF in Zambia and that is unconstitutional.”

Syakalima said judge Chulu would have to bear the consequences of what would happen to the country because he is not running the election as chairperson of the Electoral Commission “supposedly of Zambia”.

He said what was happening was a clear sign that when President Lungu loses the election, he would refuse to hand over power.

“These are clear signs and the United Nations must be awake the same way they were alert in Ivory Coast when [Laurent] Gbagbo refused to hand over power when he lost power. We must always learn the lessons of history. They are replete in Africa, signs can show you,” Syakalima said. “It is up to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, it is up to Chulu as the custodian – as the chairman – if you still recall in 2006 or thereabout, police officers were not allowed to carry guns during election period. Even during the election day itself, they were only allowed to carry a button and one can of teargas. That was the electoral commission which was demanding that because the police are only hired, if you like, to help the commission police, not the other way. Now it is the police that are running an election and the Electoral Commission has to bow down to the police!”

Syakalima said when stakeholders met, they all agreed that campaign rallies should be held.

“Kristicles or Kriptous or whatever, it’s a funny name (Kryticous Patrick Nshindano), that’s why he is making funny decisions, the following day he says no there will be no rallies, you can only do roadshows,” he noted. “The roadshows are being done and the police again come and say no roadshows; we shall dictate when and how.”

Sykalaima advised officers of the commission not to cause a deterioration of the country to levels seen in other countries.

“But my clarion call is for the United Nations, I am not even going to talk about the African Union, the SADC, these are moribund institutions. At least we still have hope in the United Nations, please, check what Zambia is doing. You should not just be there to go and do what they call peacekeeping. We do not want peacekeeping here, no!” he said. “What we want is the peace which we already have. So put your stamp as United Nations. If you have sent those peacekeepers send them to just check and not when there is chaos in our country.”

Syakalima told President Lungu and the PF that they cannot push people to an edge.

He said oppressed people do not remain oppressed forever as their yearn for freedom finally ensues.

He said Zambians “are never pushed; you can show all those guns, teargasses and all those machine guns and whatever, when people have said they want to change, that is it, leave them.”

Syakalima told the President that elections were a game of either he wins or loses.

“But when you are at the verge of losing, don’t use force, never ever use force. When you use force on a people who don’t want to be forced, it injures you very bad,” Syakalima said.

He said from nowhere, Zambians favoured President Lungu and he should always pray to God because in any country, he could never have been a president.

“But the Zambians gave him that; he must thank them. If they no longer want him as the President, he must just thank them and say that this was a privilege given to me, if I have messed it up, Zambians forgive me. That is how normal people behave. Let him just say Zambians I do not want to take you through this route of chaos, they gave me a privilege which even my children never thought, not even my relatives,” Syakalima advised.

He said President Lungu must also thank God for the privilege to lead Zambia.

“You don’t abuse a privilege from a people, which probably resonated with God. Don’t do that. And this is me; don’t do that Lungu. We know each other, that’s why I am saying like this, don’t do that,” said Syakalima.