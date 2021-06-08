Will Zesco clinch the title today?

ZESCO United are champions in waiting as they take on relegated Kitwe United in Ndola today.

After a humiliating 3-0 loss on Wednesday at the hands of Prison Leopards, Zesco will go into the match breathing fire to avoid a loss.

Zesco, standing on 58 points with two games in hand, will be declared champions with a win today.

However, this also depends on results between Zanaco and Napsa, who were facing each other yesterday by press time.

Zanaco, who are second with 50 points, needed nothing less than three points against Napsa yesterday to at least have a chance of closing in on runaway champions Zesco.

For Kitwe United, they have nothing to lose but could spoil the party for Zesco with a win.

With 20 points after 31 games and coming from a win, Kitwe United will seek nothing but maximum points to go down with pride in the National League.