Kasama Sugar competing favourably with established brands – Sianga

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama ]

KALUNGWISHI Estates, which runs Kasama Sugar Limited, says the firm produces 3,500 tonnes of sugar per annum.

Kalungwishi Estates general manager Derrick Sianga said the business environment was stable in Kasama which had made the company compete favauroubly on the market with other players who have been in the industry for many years.

Sianga said currently the company has not gone into the export market.

He said plans were in the pipeline to start exporting sugar to other parts of the world.

He said the company had raised the industrial bar of Northern Province higher.

Sianga said Kasama Sugar had been in existence for 20 years and it had created numerous job opportunities for local people of Nseluka area where it is located.

He said the company had employed 600 direct workers and hundreds of indirect jobs for the Nseluka community.

Sianga said the company had heavily invested in modern equipment to rump up sugar production.

He said the company had a policy of employing local people to discourage them from migrating to developed provinces like the Copperbelt and Lusaka for greener pastures.

“Kasama is a trendsetter in Northern Province. There is nothing impossible in changing the province to be a good example of becoming an agricultural industrial centre in the Northern part of Zambia,” Sianga said.

Northern Province permanent secretary Royd Chakaba said the government had created an enabling environment for various investors to invest in the province.

Chakaba said the province had the potential to develop if stakeholders worked together.

He said he was impressed with the massive investments by Kalungwishi Estate in Kasama Sugar.

Chakaba was speaking when he toured Kasama Sugar factory and plantation in Nseluka area.