MWANSA ACCEPTS FAZ RECOGNITION

LEGENDARY football administrator Ken Mwansa says he is humbled by the Football Association of Zambia’s gesture to make him FAZ life member.

Mwansa is considered by many as an iconic administrator who helped Nkana remain afloat when the club was in danger of sinking further

after Mopani Copper Mines pulled a plug on the sponsorship following privatisation of ZCCM in the early 2000s.

Following Mopani’s decision, the legendary club suffered financial losses, and its fortunes dwindled quickly leading to the club’s demotion from topflight into division one.

Many executives who were working in the mines abandoned the club but Mwansa remained in administration with the support of businessmen

Patrick Njovu, Stanley Kaseko, Boniface Siame and others who assisted the struggling club in different forms using personal resources.

Mwansa oversaw the club’s brief return to the topflight, sunk again in 2004 but stayed and was part of the team that renegotiated Mopani’s

return into the club in 2012 under Danny Callow as chief executive officer.

Mwansa was retained as the club’s chief executive officer under the chairmanship of chief financial officer John Chiwele, and they went on to win the

club’s 12th league title in 2013.

After seeing Nkana’s highs and lows, Mwansa left his role in 2017 with a record of considerable success and trophies.

Two weeks ago, during the ordinary FAZ annual general meeting in Kabwe, Mwansa was announced as the newest member of the FAZ life members which is dominated by legends of the game from the KK-11 era.

“I have no words, really; I just dedicate this honour to my late father. I did not make it as a football player but I succeeded as an administrator. I am very humbled really that people are able to

recognise my role in the development of football in the country. It’s an honour for which I am very grateful to receive; I will always treasure,” he said while beaming.

Asked if he has completely retired from football activities, Mwansa said he still had a lot to offer in the game.

“I still have a lot to offer in football. When an opportunity to contribute to football comes, I will accept with both hands; I still have a lot to offer.”