I’m running for Choma seat to fill the leadership gap – Moono

CHOMA Central independent parliamentary candidate Captain Cosmas Moono says the country lacks proper political leadership that can improve the dwindling agriculture sector.

In an interview, Capt Moono said the failure by those in leadership to take advantage of the available links to improve the capacity of the agriculture system in the country has limited the potential of many farmers especially in rural areas.

“The country lacks proper political leadership that can improve the dwindling agriculture sector because leaders starting from MP level to the top have gone to sleep. No wonder this sector has gone down not only in the district but countrywide yet we have so many available links that can help us,” he said.

Capt Moono said for development to occur there was need for leadership that was direct to the people.

“I’m running for Choma parliamentary seat to fill in the important gap of political leadership. I believe I can bring development, improve the agriculture sector by partnering with available stakeholders supporting agriculture such as the World Bank and many others,” he said.

Capt Moono said less bags of inputs that farmers in Southern Province were receiving under the Farmer Input Support Programme cannot produce same yields in comparison to other parts of the country which were getting eight packs.

He pledged to link farmers to progressive stakeholders interested in improving agriculture if voted into office as member of parliament.