Magistrate finds Siwale with case to answer in Lungu defamation case

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu by alleging that he is not Zambian and that his real name is Jonathan Mutaware.

Siwale, who is facing a charge of defamation of the President, with intent to bring the President’s name into ridicule, hatred or contempt on April 22, 2018, during a Muvi TV’s the assignment programme alleged that President Lungu was an identity thief.

In her ruling on case to answer, magistrate Alice Walusiku said there was overwhelming evidence warranting her to place Siwale on his defence as the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Siwale’s lawyer Gilbert Phiri sought an adjournment in order to obtain further instructions and the mode of defence he would choose.

During trial, Edward Mambwe, a detective inspector based at Force headquarters, said Jonathan Mutaware does not exist and naming President Lungu, Jonathan Mutaware, was bringing his name into ridicule.

He also told the court that President Lungu’s parentage was not known as he did not thoroughly investigate the Head of State’s origin.

Siwale will open his defense on July 20, 2021.