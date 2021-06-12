Is Lungu the only one who can’t spread COVID-19, asks Akafumba

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is afraid of his own shadow, says NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

He charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Zambia Police sadly are treating President Lungu “as a victor even before you and me vote”.

Akafumba also wonders whether, Lungu, the PF presidential candidate is the only one who can’t spread COVID-19.

In an interview, Akafumba said the PF was putting the police and citizens at risk.

“In July 2003, Nelson Mandela said, ‘Those who conduct themselves with morality, integrity and consistency need not fear of inhumanity and cruelty’. But what we see is the opposite in Mr Edgar Lungu. He is so much afraid of Hakainde Hichilema. He even fears his own shadows,” he said. “Why instruct the police to target HH as if we are not in a campaign period? How free would one define the electoral process as at now? Are campaigns only for him (President Lungu)? Is he the only one who can’t spread COVID-19? Is he the only presidential candidate? Come on ba PF and Mr Lungu, wake up and spare Zambians misery.”

Akafumba said Zambians wanted to see and hear all those that are aspiring for elective offices.

“Even in court, a murderer who is found killing someone by the police is given a chance to take plea. Once he says he or she is not guilty, witnesses are called in and he or she has the right to be heard before a judge passes verdict,” he explained. “But Mr Lungu is behaving as if he has already been declared a winner. The ECZ and police sadly are treating him as a victor even before you and me vote. This is unjust and a true act of rigging.”

Akafumba said the law provides for the protection of all candidates and not the opposite by the police.

“In true democratic nations such as the US, the State would have attached armed security agents to all presidential candidates, but alas here, a policeman or an OP operative is seen as worse than a witch, which is not supposed to be the case. Literally officers are placed at risk if they get close to an opposition leader. This is being fueled by President Lungu and the PF,” he said. “Look at what happened to Nsama and a UPND supporter at force headquarters, how can we trust the police with guns near HH? If anything the PF has been fighting hard to try and get HH off the ballot paper. But the will of God is alive and it shall thrive.”

Akafumba said those hired by the PF such as Edith Nawakwi would soon start apologising to Hichilema and the UPND-Alliance government.

“I see people like Nawakwi disowning Mr Edgar Lungu,” said Akafumba.