Nevers advises police to ‘get those tanks off the streets’

MMD president Nevers Mumba has asked the Zambia Police to remove their military hardware from the streets and allow the opposition to campaign.

Appearing on Frank on Camnet TV programme on Tuesday night, Mumba said Zambia is a democracy and not a military state.

“They have to decide; do we want democracy to work or do we want a militarised police state? Zambia being a Christian nation and a very peaceful nation, we don’t need those tanks on the streets because if there are going to be tanks on the street, the best thing to do is for the President to call back Parliament and legislate that anyone holding a public rally in the time of the pandemic…because there is no law that exist that stops me from having a rally,” Mumba said. “They have not even defined what a rally is. Frank, I go to Woodlands Stadium and as I walk there 7,000 want to come and greet this presidential candidate and are stretching their hands to greet me. Is that a rally in view of COVID-19 or is it not a rally? Right now, I have come back from Kafue where we have been campaigning. We are giving people masks at every one, one, of my meetings. We are moving with masks to make sure that everyone is masked up but even then you can’t avoid them squeezing on you and so we need to define that [rally] because the police might come and say that Nevers you are holding a rally, let’s go to the police station, we will sort you out. I don’t like speculation but all I know is that it is wrong and they need to get the tanks off the streets.”

Mumba said the forthcoming elections were different from all other elections as stakes were extremely high and everyone’s emotions were charged.

He said if a bullet is shot, tear gas discharged and there is defiance by political leaders against the police, the outcome would be one that the country does not need.

“There comes a time when people want change and when they want their vote to count, they don’t care what the bullet does to them. And once the police begin to wield those bullets around their necks and everywhere, it emboldens the citizens who want to participate freely in these elections,” Mumba said. “My advice is that get those tanks off the streets. We have got enough laws, we have got enough legislation to punish anybody who abrogates the provisions of the law but please I beg of you, get those things off the streets. This is a democracy, a Christian nation and those things should only come in if there is an insurrection that threatens the lives of the Zambian people.”

He said police should protect citizens rather than attack them for whatever reason.

Mumba further said if the PF were going to be holding rallies like they have been doing, other stakeholders would do so as well.

He also said the PF government had the poorest choice and quality of cabinet as it appointed a number of unqualified individuals as ministers.

“Where the PF has really stumbled is on the choice and quality of cabinet. I think they appointed more of campaigners than qualified people. They wanted to say anybody can be a minister but it’s not true, these are policy positions…and you get cadres to become ministers! Some of the ministers we had in the last government, I am sitting here saying ‘My God; why Lord! Why, because that guy cannot even run his own home. That’s why the only thing they could do is steal,” said Mumba. “They don’t have the acumen and passion to do anything or knowledge in them on how run a particular ministry. So I am saying the next government must be a government represented by people who have what it takes to navigate Zambia through the post COVID-19 season.”