Public ceremonies, gatherings: An in-depth analysis of Covid-19 SIs 21, 22 and 62, all of 2020 – Letter to the PS

Dear Sir,

RE: Public Ceremonies or Gatherings: An In-depth Analysis of the Covid-19 Statutory Instruments 21, 22 and 62, all of 2020 of the Laws of Zambia

Reference is made to the above subject.

The Minister of Health (former – Dr. Chilufya Chitalu) on Friday, 13th March, 2020, issued two (2) Statutory Instruments namely; No.21 of 2020 and No. 22 of 2020 (hereinafter called “SI”). The SIs aim at preventing and combating the spread of infectious disease; the coronavirus disease of 2019 (herein referred to as “Covid-19”) which was declared as a pandemic on Wednesday, 11th March 2020, by the Director General of the World Health Organisation. On Monday, 13th July 2020, the Minister of Health issued another SI, No. 62 of 2020 (Amendment), amending Regulation 9 of SI No. 22 of 2020.

I have taken immeasurable time to carefully and thoroughly, scrutinise the three SIs to determine whether public ceremonies or gatherings are regulated by your ministry or the police or both. I now wish to share my findings with you as set out below:

1. Statutory Instrument No. 21 of 2020

The SI has declared COVID-19 as a notifiable infectious disease. This means that a health facility that records a case or cases of COVID-19 must report the same to relevant authorities (am assuming Ministry of Health – “MoH”). Regulation 2 of SI No. 21 provides that:

“The disease specified in the Schedule is declared a notifiable infectious disease.”

The Schedule referred to in Regulation 2 above provides as follows:

“SCHEDULE

(Paragraph 2)

Coronavirus Disease 2019.”

The role that MoH is currently playing is merely informing (notifying) the nation of the COVID-19 statistics. However, the SI appears not to empower MoH or any other institution or person to declare Zambia or any part thereof to be infected with COVID-19 or threatened with the same. It is my fundamental belief that notification and declaration do not mean the same thing. This distinction will become clearer later.

2. Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020

Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020 seeks to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19. Of interest is regulations 1 and 9. I will further examine the definitions of an authorised officer and infected area in Regulation 2.

A. Regulation 1

Regulation 1, the title of the SI provides that:

“These Regulations may be cited as the Public Health (Infected Areas) (Coronavirus Disease 2019) Regulations, 2020.” (Underlining is for emphasis)

Regulation 2 states that infected area means:

“a part of the Republic or any conveyance declared as being or appearing to be threatened by the epidemic of COVID-19.” (Underlining is for Emphasis)

The net effect of Regulation 1 and the meaning of an infected area seem to suggest three (3) things:

(a) The SI is applicable to an infected area only, and the area may be anywhere in Zambia, and this could a province, district or community;

(b) The SI has not declared the whole Zambia or any part of it to be infected with COVID-19; and

(c) For an area to be considered infected with COVID-19, there should be, first a declaration being made by someone (a Medical Officer of Health, Health Inspector, District Medical Officer, Environmental Health Officer, or a suitably qualified person authorised in that regard) of the presence or outbreak of COVID-19 in that area.

Strangely, the SI is silent on who should declare an area or passage as being infected with COVID-19 or likely to have an outbreak of the same. It is my considered view that the law should have expressly stated the person (office or position) to declare a certain area or passage infected with COVID-19 or may have prospect of an outbreak of the disease for such an area to be treated as an infected area. I wish to submit that anyone who clothes himself or herself with power to declare any area or mode of transport to be infected with COVID-19 or being threatened with the same in my view, is acting outside the law. Section 14 of the SI enacts:

“A person who fails to comply with a direction, prohibition or restriction of an authorised officer or otherwise contravenes these Regulations commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding two thousand five hundred penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both.” (Underlining is for emphasis)

B. Regulation 9

Before I proceed to look at Regulation 9, it may be ideal to establish who an authorised officer is. According to Regulation 2, an authorised officer means:

“a Medical Officer of Health, Health Inspector, District Medical Officer, Environmental Health Officer, or a suitably qualified person authorised in writing by the Minister or a local authority with approval of the Minister.”

Regulation 9 of SI No. 22 of 2020 which has been repealed by Regulation 2 of SI No.62 of 2020 provided:

“A public ceremony or gathering of more than five persons, not being a family shall not be held in an infected area without the written permission of the local authority or Medical Officer of Health.” (Underlining is for Emphasis)

The definition of authorised officer excludes police officers from undertaking activities relating to the enforcement of SI No. 22 of 2020. A police officer can only partake in enforcing of this SI if s/he has been appointed in writing by the Minister of Health or local authority on approval of the minister. It is my entrenched view that a police officer of any rank who enforces the SI without a written appointment is likely to expose the government to unnecessary civil litigations.

3. Statutory Instrument No. 62 of 2020 (Amendment)

Statutory Instrument No. 62 of 2020 has amended Regulation 9 of SI No.22 of 2020. Regulation 1 of the SI provides that:

“These Regulations may be cited as the Public Health (Infected Areas) (Coronavirus Disease 2019) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020, and shall be read as one with the Public Health (Infected Areas) (Coronavirus Disease 2019) Regulations, 2020, in these Regulations referred to as the principle Regulations.”

Regulation 2 of the SI further provides:

“The principle Regulations are amended by the revocation of regulation 9 and the substitution therefor of the following:

9. A public ceremony or gathering shall not be held in an infected area without the written permission of the authorised officer.”

(i) Before the Amendment to Regulation 9 of SI No.22 of 2020

The law disallowed gathering of more than five (5) people if the meeting was not for family members unless with written permission from the local authority or Medical Officer of Health. This meant that family members of more than five (5) could meet without a permit. However, any other ceremony or gathering of more than five (5) persons required written permission (and not a permit) from the local authority or a Medical Officer of Health if the meeting was to take place in an area declared to be infected with COVID-19.

(ii) After Amendment of Regulation 9 of SI No. 22 of 2020

Unrestricted public ceremonies or gatherings may be convened in an area declared infected or threatened with infection of COVID-19 provided written permission is given by an authorised officer. If an area is not declared infected with COVID-19, public ceremonies or gatherings may be held without having written permission from an authorised officer. Local authorities no longer have power to authorise public ceremonies or gatherings. A Medical Officer of Health is not the only person who can grant written permission to hold public ceremonies or gatherings in an area declared to be infected or threatened to have COVID-19.

Authorised officers are Medical Officer of Health, Health Inspector, District Medical Officer, Environmental Health Officer, or a suitably qualified person authorised in writing by the Minister or a local authority with approval of the Minister.

4. Summary of the Findings

(i) The law does not declare the whole Zambia to be infected with COVID-19 or threatened with the same;

(ii) A public ceremony or gathering may take place in an area that has not recorded any case of COVID-19 without written permission from an authorised officer;

(iii) Public ceremonies or gatherings may take place in an area that has recorded case(s) of COVID-19, provided written permission is granted by an authorised officer;

(iv) An area can only be an infected area with COVID-19 or being threatened with the disease after it has been declared so;

(v) An area may have or record COVID-19 or threatened with the same but if it has not been declared to have the disease, public ceremonies or gatherings can take place without written permission from an authorised officer;

(vi) The law is silent on who should declare an area or passage infected with COVID-19 or likely to have an outbreak of the same; and

(vii) The law in the definition of authorised officer excludes police officers and others, thus, they cannot enforce activities related to COVID-19.

5. Conclusion

Permanent Secretary, Sir, having read the contents of this letter, it is my humble submission that in the current form of the law, the Ministry of Health is not adequately mandated by law to regulate public ceremonies or gatherings using the SIs. I, therefore, appeal to you that there is need to amend the law to this effect when cabinet is constituted in accordance with Article 113 of the Constitution of Zambia (No 2) of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia (Amendment) after the 12th August 2021 general elections.

However, please continue the good works you have been doing of advising the public to wear face masks, washing hands with soap or sanitising them frequently, observing social distancing and avoiding crowded places to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

Should you encounter any unusual issues in this letter, please be at liberty to contact me.

Yours faithfully,

B. M. Kabika (Esq.)

cc: The Director, Zambia National Public Health Institute, Lusaka

The Chief Electoral Officer, Electoral Commission of Zambia, Lusaka

Inspector General of Police, Zambia Police Service, Lusaka

Provincial Health Directors, Ministry of Health

All Independent Presidential, Parliamentary, Mayors` and Council Chairpersons’ candidates

All political parties participating in the 2021 general election./SM