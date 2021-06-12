The Perspective by Edward Bwalya Phiri: ‘Silence is the voice of complicity’

A venerated Civil rights activist and Nobel laureate, Desmond Mpilo Tutu once posited that, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” And a renowned Theoretical Physicist, Albert Einstein once said that, “If I were to remain silent, I would be guilty of complicity.”

On The Perspective today, focus is on complicity. The word complicity, as a noun, is defined by the Oxford University Press [2009] as, “the act of taking part with another person in a crime.” And as an adjective, it is defined as being, “involved with other people in something wrong or illegal.”

It is important to appreciate the fact that a person can be complicity in a wrong by either actively colluding with the culprit or passively watching an injustice go by unrestrained. A mere voicing and a show of dissensus or dissension is enough to deter instigators of injustice from orchestrating their shenanigans with impunity. These wrongs or injustices can either be by private citizens or by agents of government. But the bottom line is that a wrong can covertly or overtly be perpetrated by people with either social, economic or political clout; either way, the public soon gets to know about it.

And talking about politics, Zambia is known to practise what is termed as a representative [indirect or liberal] democracy. Thus, every decision and action by the elected representatives; either right or wrong, are for and on behalf of the electorates. And any silence by the majority is considered to be hypothetical ratification of the actions by the agents of the electorates.

According to Robert Longley [2020], “a representative democracy is a form of government in which the people elect officials to create laws and policy on their behalf…. In the final analysis, a representative democracy should truly result in a government that is created ‘by the people, for the people.’ However, its success in doing so depends on the people’s freedom to express their wishes to their representatives and the willingness of those representatives to act accordingly.”

It would therefore be right to stress that in a representative democracy like Zambia’s, government is accountable to the people. Hence, the political actors need to make varied and wider consultations in regards to the governance process of the country. And they need to also appreciate that what they have has just been entrusted to them; to manage the people and the resources on behalf of the nation. And what they do has nothing to do with the party, but everything to do with the people of Zambia because when they act, it’s the people acting through them.

In the same vein, the people should bear in mind that they own and wield power and must therefore hold their elected representatives accountable. This is the only way the governors would do the right thing and the country would develop immensely and sustainably. An illustrious American writer and Nobel laureate, William Cuthbert Faulkner once admonished that, “Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world…would do this, it would change the earth.” And a according to a Latin proverb, “Silence is the voice of complicity.”

Truth be told, a lot of wrongs have been allowed to go uncensured in Zambia. And this is an indictment on the people of Zambia, who have allowed this kind of situation to continue. Our silence on numerous issues has beaconed on the governors to continue occasioning unfettered Constitutional breaches and flagrant human rights violations with impunity on our nation. Talk of censorship, suppression of free speech, political intimidation and the tribal talk, among others.

And the seeming acceptance of the party in government [PIG] superiority norm is another huge and dangerous culture of governance malpractice. Belonging to the PIG in Zambia confers among others: a preferential treatment over other citizens, perks and an exemption from censure or legal liability from most criminal activities, and among them are; violence, intimidation, hate speech, tribalism, money laundering and maladministration in the civil service and the parastatal institutions.

Additionally, job opportunities in the civil service and in State Owned Enterprises [SOEs] are only reserved for the PIG members and their sympathisers. Economic empowerment funds too are only accessed by the PIG affiliates. This writer unsuccessfully tried on three occasions to access the youth empowerment fund, and was toasted from one PIG operative to the other and everyone was demanding for an illegal facilitation fee.

Government contracts are a preserve of the PIG. One wonders how on earth a little known Carwash can win a contract worth millions of dollars to supply automobiles to a government department, beating well established corporation such as Toyota Zambia, Hazida Motors, Southern Cross Motors and Tata Zambia; these are companies with an exemplary track record in the car dealership business.

Further, there has been an illegal takeover and occupation of markets and bus stations by PIG cadres; these unruly cadres, have not only taken over the much needed income meant for the local authorities, but they also extort the poor bus/tax drivers and the marketeers financially. Known opposition parties’ sympathisers are prevented from plying their trade at public facilities.

Still on the list of systematic wrongs perpetrated by the political actors is the illegal land distribution, illegal land repossession and the subsequent illegal redistribution by the PIG operatives. Whereas it’s difficult for an ordinary citizen to legally acquire land in Zambia, the PIG members and their affiliates possess numerous and huge tracts of land. For some, it has become a lucrative business, acquiring and reselling. Every Zambia has a right to own land, and it should not be a preserve of the politicians with their families and friends.

Last but not the least, conspicuous contract bloating in public procurements is rife in Zambia. People’s memories are still fresh on the procurement of 42 fire tenders at US$42 million, the procurement of 50 Ambulances at US$288,000 each, the Construction of the toll plazas around the country, the construction of the US$1.2 billion Lusaka – Ndola Carriage way, which was later halted.

In general terms, corruption and graft have increased exponentially in the public service, where some unscrupulous individuals are able to supply pure air in the name of the PIG affiliation. People are being paid millions of money for nought. This is nothing but theft of taxpayers’ money. This perhaps explains why PIG cadres are able to overtly flaunt their massive wealth when they have never worked anywhere, neither have they done a recognisable business. Further, PIG operatives are publicly and wantonly dishing out millions of money, when the national coffers are completely depleted. How surprising that the PIG would be richer than the treasury they are managing!

These and many other wrongs have been allowed to continue without being stopped by the general citizenry. British Philosopher and statesman Edmund Burke once said that, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” And Jean Paul Sartre said that, “Every word has consequences. Every silence, too.” It is the duty of every citizen to voice up and say no to wrong things.

Allow me to end with a quotation from former POTUS, Herbert Hoover who once said that, “Our greatest danger is not from invasion by foreign armies. Our dangers are that we may commit suicide from within by complaisance with evil, or by public tolerance of scandalous behaviour.” For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

