CHIPOLOPOLO IN LAST HOPE

CHIPOLOPOLO gaffer Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević says Zambian soccer fans will soon have a reason to smile as he is close to putting up pieces in the national team.

Speaking ahead of today’s official friendly match against Sudan after a 3-2 training loss to the same team earlier on Friday evening, Micho said his invitation to a pool of players had greatly helped the technical bench.

Zambia has so far played two official international friendlies in the last five days, with one loss to Senegal and a 2 all draw against Benin before a 3-2 loss in the training match against Sudan whom they are playing today in a FIFA sanctioned official fixture.

With the world cup qualifiers on in the next three months, fans and football stakeholders have raised their eyebrows over Chipolopolo’s poor performance.

But for the Serbian wolf, he still has hope to accomplish his mission with the team.

“We knew that we were coming to a country that has qualified to the Africa Cup of Nations, that has the players that are playing in CAF champions league and they have beaten Ghana and South Africa,’’ he said. ‘’With clear intention, whatever was right with this trip we keep it up and upgrade with clear intention that whatever was wrong to improve and find a perfect balance to improve more in defense; looking to improve to a point of buildup and also improve in scoring aspects. So, looking into Sunday’s (today’s) game in the best of hope, we shall accomplish our mission in the best possible way.’’

Micho said even if the team was not winning, most of the players had impressed him.

“This inviting a pool of players has helped us so much and once all our best players are coming back and we get a chance to be together, Zambians will have a reason to smile because we shall have the team that has enough mileage in the legs during this trip,’’ added Micho. ‘’We shall enter the World Cup qualifiers in the strongest possible way with the intentions to make Zambians happy and proud and fighting to qualify to the World Cup.”