Towards protection of Zambia’s sovereignty and the need for campaign and election finance laws

[By Joseph Chirwa]

Campaign and election funding go hand in hand with a country’s sovereignty. Thus, it is a duty imposed on every voter to ask who is funding their preferred candidates and political parties. Every civilised country has put in place mechanisms to control funding of both political candidates and parties in order to protect that particular country’s sovereignty and avert external influence and interference. The question is; does the Zambian voter and indeed citizens know who is funding their next rulers?

Political parties’ bill: a missed attempt to regulate political party funding?

Zambia currently has no law that regulates campaign finance for both individual candidates and political parties. Since the fall of the one-party state rule in 1991, politics have become a commercial venture where individuals pump in millions of Kwachas (and indeed Dollars) to finance their adoptions first, and once adopted, their campaigns. The same is true for political parties which receive millions of funds to finance their campaigns. Some political parties even go a mile further to pay nomination fees for all its candidates at councillor, mayoral, member of parliament and presidential. This translates to millions of Kwacha. The question is, who is funding who? How was this money raised?

Enter 2017, three years after President Edgar Chagwa Lungu assumed office, the Patriotic Front (PF) government introduced the Political Parties’ Bill. The main objectives of the Bill were, inter alia, to establish the Political Parties Board, establishment and management of a Political Parties Fund and to [regulate] the sources of funds for political parties. Section 4 of the Bill provided functions for the Board which included that of ensuring publication of audited annual accounts of political parties. Section 30 of the same Bill required that a political party should, within three months of being issued with a certificate of full registration submit to the Registrar a written declaration giving details of assets and expenditure, including contributions, donations or pledges of contributions or donations, whether in cash or in kind, made or to be made to the initial assets of the political party by its founding members in respect of the first year of its existence. Further, section 31 required that a political party provides information that contains the following, among others:

• particulars of any contribution, donation or pledge of a contribution or donation, whether in cash or in kind, made to the political party;

• estimates of the expenditure of the political party in accordance with the laws relating to public finance management;

• particulars of any property that belongs to the political party and the time and mode of acquisition of the property;

• the latest audited books of accounts of the political party which shall be in accordance with the principles of accounting having regard to the purpose of [the Bill], showing;

i. the sources of the funds of the political party and names,

ii. addresses and such other contact details as the Registrar may require, of any persons who have contributed to the funds of the political party;

iii. membership fees paid;

iv. donations in cash or in kind; and

v. all the financial transactions and records of assets and liabilities of the political party.

Section 40 of the Bill was the most significant in as far as alerting the general citizenry as to who funded a political party was concerned. This provision required that political parties within 90 days of the end of its financial year, publish the following information in at least two daily tabloids with wider circulation:

i. the sources of its funds stating:

• the amount of money received from the Fund;

• the amount of money received from its members and supporters; and

• the amount and sources of the donations given to the party;

ii. the income and expenditure of the political party; and

iii. the assets and liabilities of the political party.

The Bill, without littering this article with sections, required that audited financial reports are furnished for public consumption 90 days before elections and for declaration of assets and liabilities. The Bill also provided for offences and penalties for failure to comply with any of the provisions therein (Part VI). But as is often the case, reactionaries take advantage of the mind of Zambians knowing that they hate to read. Propaganda was churned as to the “evilness” of the Bill and that it was undemocratic. Instead of us as a people examining the good and the bad of the Bill, the entire Bill collapsed. Majority (at least those that read the Bill) opposed Part IV of the Bill which had provisions on funding and accounts of political [and] party’s political parties’ fund but the masses were incited to rebel against the entire Bill in order for those affected to continue with their dubious ways of making money and getting influence peddlers to fund certain political parties in order to push certain agendas. Most importantly, political party and campaign funding are best methods of corruption, embezzlement and money laundering. The Bill was withdrawn and it died a natural death!

Why should election finance be an issue?

Constitutionalism means that organs of government follow the constitution to its letter. Constitutionalism requires that the law is above men and that the rule of law prevails. Where am I heading with this? What I am saying is the election finance must and should be an issue because the Constitution of Zambia requires that election finance be regulated. The framers of the Constitution, We The People, wanted that political party funding be regulated as espoused under Article 60 of the Constitution of Zambia as amended by Act No. 2 of 2016. This provision provides, inter alia, that:

(4) The following shall be prescribed with regard to political parties:

(c) the sources of funds for political parties;

(d) the maximum amount of money to be used for campaigns during elections;

That said, we obviously have reasons as to why the framers of the Constitution and the people of Zambia, first of all, wanted that political party funding is regulated by statute unlike the status quo. The current situation has promoted economic sabotage as politicians are using all sorts of mechanisms to launder money in the name of politics. The current position has also promoted both general corruption as well as electoral corruption. This is so because the income as well as the expenditure of both politicians and political parties remain unregulated. Foreign interests as well as special interests may have already sponsored candidates for various political office in order to push their agenda some of which may be detrimental to the national as well as public interest and security of our country. The sovereignty of our motherland is also threatened as some of our politicians and would-be governors may have sold their souls to the devil in order to finance their campaigns.

Who was responsible for defeating the political parties’ bill and at what price?

It is high time that the Zambian voter takes stock of all politicians who opposed the Political Parties’ Bill and put them to task and squeeze from them the real reason as to why they opposed the Bill. Was it because they wanted to conceal their source of funding? If not, it is time that this Bill is made a campaign issue so that all political parties and politicians who opposed the Bill must be denied a vote as opposition to the Bill without reasons may mean that those politicians have hidden agendas. Election finance laws have helped build transparency and confidence in the electoral process of some of the progressive democracies. It must be noted that “he who pays the piper plays the tune”. History has shown that government policies are built around party sponsors and special interests. This is why we should have laws that scrutinize how political parties are financed, who finances them and how they used that money. This also applies to politicians at all levels –presidential; parliamentary; and local government. Once this is regulated we shall see that social ills such as corruption, state capture and money laundering are eradicated. State capture is a direct consequence of the failure to watch the pockets of both politicians and political parties. State capture leads to retarded development and looting of public resources by those that ‘sponsor” our politicians. The “blessers” to our political institutions will eventually be in charge of our organs of government.

The author is executive director at the Institute of Law, Policy Research and Human Rights, a not-for-profit think tank based in Lusaka. He is the author of the upcoming five-volume “Commentary on the Laws of Zambia” featuring Construction Law, Sexual Offences, Economic Crimes, Media Law and Medial Negligence.