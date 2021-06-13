Violence is violence regardless the perpetrator and recipient, says Moyo

POLITICAL party regalia, tribal or regional views have distorted and numbed our sense of compassion, says Joseph Moyo.

Moyo, the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), has asked Zambians to view violence as violence and not any other way.

In an interview, Moyo said violence must not be viewed in colour, regional, tribal, ethnicised or politically coded.

“We are all Zambian. The colours of our flag reigns more supreme than our regalia colours or political enclaves. Political party regalia, ethnic, tribal or regional views of things has distorted and numbed our sense of compassion,” he said.

Moyo said violence is violence regardless of the perpetrator and, or the recipient in any society.

“We are saying this because we are seeing a trend of colour coding violence and classifying it on political regalia lines. It’s about red on green or green on red or whatever colour,” he noted.

Moyo added that the dander of colour coding violence is that it removes the humanness of the victims into the global view of movements against movements.

He noted that political groups are ganging against each other forgetting the individuals who suffer violence and the impact it has on their families long after the political contestations are over.

“We now see a trend of your pain is not my pain. Your injustice is not mine. Why? Because we don’t wear same colours or are not from the same enclave,” Moyo said. “When Hakainde Hichilema is attacked, we look the other side because we think he is not one of us. When the ones we think are one of us are attacked, we speak. If I May borrow from my attorney Mr Kelvin Fube Bwalya’s (KBF) slogan, ‘is this the Zambia we want?’”

He said during elections the nation’s slogan changes from One Zambia One Nation to one Zambia, many nations.

“These being nations presided by individual presidents serving individual interests and we all return to Zambia after elections. We have citizens who are more safer in their political enclaves than the national enclave that encompasses us all. Is it the Zambia we want?” asked Moyo. “Chief mukuni once said ‘if UPND came into power and they mistreat President Edgar Lungu, I will fight them’. This to me is the Zambia we want. A Zambia not about political parties, but Zambians in a Zambia for us all.”